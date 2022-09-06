Coming Soon: The Latest AV Technology Webinar—Enhanced Role of Displays

By AV Technology Staff
Join Cindy Davis on September 21 as she explores the enhanced role of displays in creating engagement inside and out.

Displays are playing varying roles from people-counting kiosks, to imparting critical information, to providing touchless wayfinding, and creating a calming environment. Large-scale video walls and projectors create engagement and a new sense of community in outdoor spaces. On the network, more displays are able to provide data and share content. This panel explores the enhanced role of displays inside and out.

Enhanced Role of Displays Webinar: The Agenda

  • A new welcome: digital signage, kiosks, and mobile
  • Networked AV and SoC play a major role in the hybrid environment
  • Touchless and Interactive displays
  • Utilizing near-field communications (NFC) A new role for outdoor displays 
  • Artificial Intelligence and displays

Join AV Technology and a panel of experts from Absen and Legrand|AV, as well as our own Cindy Davis on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. ET. For more information and how to register, click here (opens in new tab).

