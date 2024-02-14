ISE Best of Show Winners: Comments from the Judges' Table

For the first time, we’re unveiling comments from the judges on why they chose certain products to be winners of the Integrated Systems Europe 2024 Best of Show awards for AV Technology, Digital Signage, and Tech & Learning.

Every year, Future Publications contracts with AV/IT industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.

Congratulations to the ISE 2024 Best of Show winners for AV Technology, Digital Signage, and our sister publication, Tech & Learning.

Read more about each product and comments from the judges.

ISE 2024 Best of Show, AV Technology

(Image credit: Absen)

Absen’s AW Series is a purpose-built, fine-pixel-pitch outdoor LED display product. The AW Series produces outstanding image quality with versatile fine pitches available in 1.9-, 2.5-, 2.8- and 3.9mm to support an optimum viewing experience that maximizes audience engagement and impact. The AW Series achieves its remarkable image quality with high refresh rates, exceptional color processing, and impressive contrast ratios to ensure true-to-content results. Its intelligent auto light sensor control adapts to real-time light conditions to maintain optimum display brightness day or night, rain or shine. Tailored for right-angle stitching applications, it allows adjustments for a stunning 90-degree corner visual effect, enhancing commercial value.

What the Judge had to Say: “Absen makes many of my favorite direct-view LED panels, and the new AW Series builds on previous models. From an installation perspective, I appreciate that the thinner cabinets have a lower wall profile, and during event use I think the 90 degree corner blends are the best on the market.”

(Image credit: ADTECHNO)

ADTECHNO’s Dante AV Ultra Encoder and Decoder are cutting-edge AV-over-IP solutions, developed to align with Audinate's Dante AV Ultra MK2 standard. These devices facilitate the transmission of 8-channel audio, up to 4Kp60 4:4:4 video, USB, IR, and RS-422 over a 1GbE network. The DAV-01ST encoder features 12G-SDI and HDMI input ports, converting video and audio into Dante AV Ultra signals. Conversely, the DAV-01SR decoder stands out with dual 12G-SDI and HDMI output ports per channel. This configuration allows the simultaneous conversion of Dante signals into both 12G-SDI and HDMI, with simultaneous output through all four ports, catering to simultaneous video output to multiple displays and AV devices.

What the Judge had to Say: “ADTECHNO's DAV-01 is primed to become my favorite Dante AV Ultra encoder and decoder on the market. There are so many features built into this standards-based hardware solution that sets it above the competition.”

(Image credit: Aurora Multimedia )

Aurora Multimedia’s RXT-4D is a 4-inch desktop touch panel with a ReAX JavaScript-based control system. It is ideal for conference rooms, educational facilities, hospitality, digital signage, and more. The RXT 4D has a beautiful 720-by-720 1:1 aspect ratio touch screen with 160-degree viewing. It is also designed to work as a Dante/AES67 beamforming microphone with advanced hardware for feedback suppression, auto gain, and noise cancelation using AI. The 2D/3D graphics engine with 4K H.264 streaming decoder provides a powerful solution for complex graphics and video. To further enhance the experience, the RXT 4D has a 4-watt smart amplifier powered speaker, stereo digital microphone, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.

What the Judge had to Say: “Every inch of the Aurora Multimedia RXT 4D touch panel matters, and that is what makes it my favorite touch panel over the last five years. You can ‘reax’ knowing you've got a powerful tool to control your AV experiences.”

(Image credit: Avocor)

Avocor’s X Series is a groundbreaking new large-format display (LFD) technology solution. Designed to overcome the limitations of traditional LFD solutions, the X Series offers a modular, tiled approach to creating immersive visual experiences. Traditional large displays often face a significant hurdle: Their size makes them difficult to transport and install, especially in buildings with size constraints. Each component of the X Series comes in a manageable box, enabling easy transportation to any location, regardless of any space limitation. This modular design not only makes it feasible to install a large LED display in virtually any setting, but also simplifies the entire setup process.

What the Judge had to Say: “The Avocor X Series is a component-based, large-format display that is easy to assemble, allowing users to completely transform spaces. I've long been a fan of Avocor's hardware designs, and the new X Series is one of the cleanest large-format display solutions on the market.”

(Image credit: Barco)

Barco’s ClickShare CX-50 2nd Generation is a premium wireless conferencing solution with A++ ecolabel, designed to enable better decision-making and collaboration in high-impact meeting rooms. Thanks to dual-screen support, everyone gets an equal seat in the hybrid meeting, no matter if they join remotely or in-room. The supercharged model is simple, easy to use, and makes everyone feel part of the conversation. It enables meeting room users to work the way they want and use the devices and video conferencing platforms they feel comfortable with; and it eliminates the need to figure out a room computer or display, or attach any cables.

What the Judge had to Say: “Always a market innovator, Barco has significantly improved ClickShare experience with the latest offering. My favorite feature of the second generation CX-50 is the dual-screen mode where people and content sit side-by-side on two displays.”

(Image credit: beMatrix)

beMatrix’s LEDskin 2.5 is a product for the construction of exhibition stands. The elements may be placed together in any combination to create large video screens of different forms. An individual module is quickly removed and replaced. Notwithstanding the material thickness of only 62mm, all cables can be hidden from sight. The back of such a wall may be covered with either textiles or panels. The latest generation of LEDskin features a new design language and improved display specifications such as smaller a pixel pitch of 2.5, improving the video resolution as well as the strength and robustness of the LED surface using IMD 2 in 1 LED technology.

What the Judge had to Say: “The best part of the system design is the ability to completely mask all interior wiring with blank panels to fabric solutions to create the cleanest exhibition displays on the market. The ability to integrate curved-in and curved-out tiles means that each display can be thoughtfully and uniquely positioned to meet the end user’s creative needs.”

(Image credit: Brompton Technology)

Brompton Technology’s Tessera G1 Receiver Card was developed for the increasingly complex software and algorithms required to optimize visual performance on LED. It is the most powerful receiver card ever designed for an LED panel and an essential platform for innovation. It can drive a staggering one-million-pixel capacity per panel, opening the market to new applications, and is capable of driving panels at 1,000fps, unlocking higher levels of visual performance and supporting more complex multi-camera or slow-motion workflows. And as the size of LED walls keeps growing, the G1 offers more flexibility—being the first receiver card to support 10Gb Ethernet over fiber direct to the LED panel.

What the Judge had to Say: “Brompton Technology already processes many of the world’s leading LED panel solutions, and the new Tessera G1 provides even more complex processing power. Without Brompton behind the panels, it's safe to say the future of LED walls wouldn't be nearly as bright or entertaining.”

(Image credit: BZBGEAR)

BZBGEAR’s BG-NUTRIX 4K UHD medical-grade PTZ camera is setting new standards in the medical imaging industry. It is IEC 60601 certified, featuring AI auto tracking, night vision, and integrated microphones with a detachable stereo speaker. The IEC certification ensures its safety and reliability in medical environments, meeting global standards. Night vision enables effective remote patient monitoring in low-light conditions, while the clear audio facilitates communication during remote consultations and live medical procedures. High-resolution imagery is vital in healthcare, and the BG-NUTRIX excels with 4K@60 / 1080p@60 resolutions, allowing healthcare professionals to closely examine medical procedures, aiding in diagnosis, analysis, and remote discussions.

What the Judge had to Say: “I love the BG-NUTRIX 4K UHD camera's design, with the integrated two-way communication features. With built-in NDI, the camera is ready to securely deploy across existing hospital networks, saving time and money during system activation.”

(Image credit: Clear-Com )

The latest update to Clear-Com’s Arcadia Central Station includes two important additions. Firstly, the update significantly expands Arcadia’s port capacity, providing the ability to connect 64 FreeSpeak beltpacks, 32 IP transceivers, and more than 100 HelixNet User Stations, allowing users to have up to 164 digital beltpacks on a single system. This is an increase from its previous support for 128 IP ports and 100 beltpacks. Secondly, the update introduces I.V. Direct, an IP interfacing feature that allows connection between Arcadia and the LQ Series of IP Interfaces, Eclipse HX Digital Matrix System (via E-IPA card), and other Arcadia systems over LAN, WAN, or Internet.

What the Judge had to Say: “The Arcadia Central Station is a single-RU interface that bridges almost every intercom technology imaginable. HME/Clear-Com has a reputation for building hardware and software solutions that perform at the highest levels and provide value through firmware updates, unlocking even more features.”

(Image credit: ClearOne)

ClearOne’s DIALOG UVHF Wireless Microphone System combines class-leading flexibility, Power-over-Ethernet simplicity, Dante technology and 350 usable frequencies across 160 MHz of RF range, offering professional-quality audio conferencing, video collaboration and sound reinforcement for any room while virtually eliminating interference or connectivity issues. The DIALOG UVHF offers businesses and institutions a flexible wireless microphone system that addresses audio pickup needs for any size room. With lavalier, lanyard, and headset-type bodypack microphones; dynamic and electret handheld microphones; a boundary microphone with selectable omni and cardioid patterns; and 6-, 12-, and 18-inch gooseneck microphones for podium use, the DIALOG UVHF provides integrators, room designers, and meeting hosts unmatched flexibility.

What the Judge had to Say: “The ClearOne DIALOG UVHF Wireless Microphone is a powerful tool in collaboration environments where you need up to eight microphones. What I appreciate most about the design is the audio interface, allowing you to route audio via Dante, USB, or analog.”

(Image credit: Colorlight Cloud Tech)

Colorlight's ColorAdept+Z8t is widely used in broadcasting, TV, film, stage performance, and other markets relying on user-friendly design and cutting-edge display technology. Z8t, the new flagship LED video processor, delivers ultra-high-definition quality and precise imaging, supporting various input cards including the cutting-edge, broadcasting-level IP raw media transmission ST2110. Engineered to be user-friendly, it has an intuitive interface and clear controls, making the setup of LED panel walls accessible even for beginners. The ColorAdept+Z8t breakthrough of multi-color adjustment based on the HSV model allows users to independently tweak the hue, saturation, and value of specific colors without impacting the display of others.

What the Judge had to Say: “The ability of the ColorAdept+Z8t ecosystem to complete all processing with only one frame of latency is an amazing feat. I really appreciate the ‘color magic’ capabilities of the system, allowing users to make significant visual changes on the fly.”

(Image credit: Crestron Electronics)

Crestron’s 1 Beyond PTZ Cameras intelligently and clearly capture everyone in large spaces, increasing meeting equity and engagement for hybrid meetings. The 1 Beyond i12 and i20 offer built-in, enhanced Visual AI to intelligently frame in-room participants. For enhanced multi-camera speaker tracking, the 1 Beyond p12 and p20 are PTZ cameras that can be paired with the built-in Visual AI features of the Automate VX voice-activated speaker tracking solution. 12x and 20x zoom options ensure nothing is missed. 1 Beyond cameras can be used standalone to enhance video conferencing or as part of a Crestron Flex room solution for one-touch join meetings with Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms software.

What the Judge had to Say: “I'm really impressed with the progression of the Crestron 1 Beyond product line, as it boasts one of the most natural AI-assisted video experiences on the market. If you don't have room or the budget for a production crew, Crestron's intelligent video solutions powered by 1 Beyond are at the head of the class.”

(Image credit: ELEMENT ONE)

ELEMENT ONE’s MODIS FIVE 240 Retractable Touchscreen is, in the tradition of ELEMENT ONE MODIS products, built into meeting tables and integrated perfectly into the room design. The design of FIVE’s 23.8-inch aluminum screen is fundamentally new. It is 15mm thin and coated in silver-gray with a black glass front, carbon applications, and has a distinctive, all-round, filigree milling. At the heart of the MODIS FIVE 240 is its electric motor drive, which allows the screen to unfold whisper quietly. As soon as the screen is open, a keyboard tray automatically moves up to provide the user with a complete work system.

What the Judge had to Say: “The MODIS FIVE 240 has now become my favorite retractable touch monitor on the market. Its clean lines and the thoughtful design automatically raising the keyboard tray portion of the unit make this solution vastly superior to other designs on the market.”

(Image credit: Epiphan Video)

Epiphan Video’s Pearl Nexus is the first purpose-built rackmount capture appliance designed for Pro AV and higher education. It works seamlessly with your existing AV infrastructure to deliver a superior, automated video capture experience at scale. Built upon the award-winning Pearl Family, Pearl Nexus records and streams up to three channels of 1080p video with a suite of creative controls and cloud management tools. A complete array of video inputs, in addition to professional audio inputs, make Pearl Nexus the most flexible appliance in the industry. The included 1 TB SSD drive, CMS integrations, and automated file management ensure all content gets safely recorded and delivered exactly where it needs to go.

What the Judge had to Say: “The Pearl Nexus provides so much versatility with physical and IP-based input source options that it really should meet the needs of most environments.”

(Image credit: HOLOPLOT)

HOLOPLOT’s X2 Matrix Array sets a new standard in sound reinforcement for speech-based and multi-content applications, returning to the company’s roots of drastically improving speech intelligibility for public address systems in transportation hubs. Powered by 3D Audio-Beamforming and Wave Field Synthesis, the same core technologies as the acclaimed X1—but wrapped in a more compact hardware design—X2 is the ideal solution for integration projects in a range of sectors. From bustling train stations to expansive outdoor deployments, houses of worship, and visitor attraction facilities, X2 consistently delivers superior audio quality. Its weatherized option expands installation possibilities, handling extreme temperatures, humidity, and water exposure without compromising performance.

What the Judge had to Say: “Holoplot is the most innovative and exciting audio product to hit the AV market in the last ten years. The fully integrated system is not only efficient, but it is aesthetically pleasing while minimizing the footprint required to achieve design goals.”

(Image credit: HP | Poly)

The HP | Poly Studio X52 is an all-in-one video bar with the latest, state-of-the-art AI-powered video technology to optimize midsize enterprise meeting spaces. The new 20-megapixel camera, with 95-degree field of view, reaches the farthest ends of the conference room, allowing each person to be seen clearly. The camera removes any distortion in the field of view, enhancing the far-end experience as well. The X52 also utilizes Poly DirectorAI smart camera technology to give everyone an up-close view, or switch automatically as different people speak. Audio innovations include NoiseBlockAI to block out distracting background noises, and Acoustic Fence technology to remove sounds from outside the meeting zone.

What the Judge had to Say: “The Poly Studio X52's best feature is the 20-megapixel camera with its impressive auto-framing DirectorAI algorithm. Poly's noise cancellation elevates the user experience in both the physical and remote ends of the conversation.”

(Image credit: INOGENI)

INOGENI’s TOGGLE ROOMS redefine BYOM/BYOD meetings through an advanced BYOD/BYOM videoconference host switcher. Tailored for BYOM scenarios with laptops, TOGGLE ROOMS empowers users with just one USB-C cable to enhance their meeting experiences. The 4K BYOD/BYOM switcher effortlessly links a laptop through either USB-C with 100W charging or USB-B + HDMI. It connects to three USB 3.0 devices and one or two HDMI displays across two PC hosts, ensuring a Pro AV, unified communication system with a remarkable 4Kp60 resolution and adaptable to 21:9 wide screen. This cutting-edge solution ensures a seamless transition between two PCs: room PC and laptop host, or two laptops.

What the Judge had to Say: “INOGENI has transformed the way we can collaborate following the pandemic. The hardware is simple, straightforward, but not lacking in capabilities, especially when you consider seamless automatic or manual switching of four inputs.”

(Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra’s PanaCast 50 is an intelligent video bar with panoramic 4K video technology, featuring advanced algorithms that live-stitch video streams together in real time with ultra-low latency. PanaCast 50 keeps everyone in the frame with a unique 180-degree field of view and three 13-megapixel cameras. It delivers the most immersive and engaging video experience available, owing to AI-driven features that adapt to what’s happening in the room. Intelligent Zoom adjusts the picture to follow the flow of the meeting, while Virtual Director automatically focuses on who is speaking. Dynamic Composition provides a close-up view of the four most recent speakers and makes decisions based on what is happening in the space.

What the Judge had to Say: “The Jabra Panacast 50 is my favorite video bar, as there is so much packed into the aesthetically pleasing form factor. I really appreciate how Jabra continues to improve existing user experiences with firmware upgrades to improve performance of products already deployed in the field.”

(Image credit: Jupiter Systems)

The CRS-5K by Jupiter Systems represents the most recent refresh of its highly acclaimed Catalyst video processor family. Highly customizable and scalable, with multiple input and output cards, internal server specs, and sizes, the Catalyst processor family can cover a range of video wall sizes. Though the CRS-5K is the smallest processor of the Catalyst family, its compact design does not obligate it to be racked, and it can be installed in close spaces, or easily transported for mobile field operations. Recent updates to the CRS-5K, including a new chassis design, upgraded internal hardware, and refreshed input/output port capabilities, make it faster and more powerful than ever.

What the Judge had to Say: “I really appreciate that Jupiter has been able to make the CRS-5K support the agile workflow of the larger V and XL chassis for smaller environments. They continue to support quad 4K outputs, and even the latest 21:9 displays finding their ways into conference spaces.”

(Image credit: Jupiter Systems)

The Pana 34 by Jupiter Systems is a 21:9 aspect ratio, 3,440-by-1,440 resolution desktop touch display. The Pana 34 aims to deliver the ultimate desktop experience, fully equipped with embedded accessories. It can cover a large scope of usages, including gaming, with HDMI 2.1 port and 165Hz refresh rate with Free Sync; video/photo editing and creation, with native high resolution, HDR4000 support, 21:9 ultra-wide angle, a stand that can tilt from 5 to 60 degrees up; as well as unified communication and collaboration, with its integrated 4K, Windows Hello camera that can do a 160-degree swivel and comes with a privacy cap, speakers, and professional-grade mics.

What the Judge had to Say: “The Pana 34 is a transformative visual surface that provides users a 21:9 aspect ratio with integrated camera, touch capabilities, and beamforming microphones. Whether deployed at an individual workstation or in a collaborative environment, the Pana 34 display is a superior choice.”

(Image credit: L-Acoustics )

The all-new L Series by L-Acoustics elevates the listening experience while ensuring a diminished environmental impact. The L Series, comprising L2 above and L2D below, are designed to work together or independently. With unparalleled sound consistency over the audience and improved rejection everywhere else, the L Series contains an industry-leading SPL per line length, weight, and visual size. It’s a full-range progressive line source element designed for medium- to large-sized mobile and installation applications. Based on the Progressive Ultra-dense Line Source (PULS) technology, the L Series offers an unprecedented combination of sonic performance, power-to-size, and weight ratios with ease of deployment.

What the Judge had to Say: “I believe the new L Series line array is one of the best looking speaker systems to hit the market in the last few years. While designed to reduce time required to deploy in touring events, the system looks like it could also perform just as well in some venues needing a fixed installation solution.

(Image credit: LED Studio)

LED Studio’s 54-inch EDGE Pro and 65-inch EDGE are the latest additions to its EDGE Series. The single die-cast cabinets are designed as a direct replacement for popular LCD panels often used in video walls, offering increased sustainability with up to 30 percent energy savings versus LCD, as well as simplified installation, making large-scale LED applications more accessible. LED Studio’s proprietary V1 Architecture cabinet infrastructure uniquely allows for the pixel technologies to evolve as technology progresses, with options for Flip Chip High Bright Common Cathode, traditional SMD, and Chip on Board. During upgrades, only 30 percent of the display requires replacement, reducing waste, aiding project forecasts and maximizing ROI.

What the Judge had to Say: “These large modules are easy to deploy, with integrated mounting capability and support for VESA standards. I applaud LED Studio, and hope that other AV companies will adopt a similar philosophy of reducing waste and providing upgrade paths without having to replace 100 percent of the previous hardware.”

(Image credit: Lightware)

Lightware’s Taurus UCX-4x3-HCM40 Dual-Screen UCX redefines connectivity in meeting rooms, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge features to enhance collaboration and deliver a first-class user experience. The UCX-4x3-HCM40's dual-screen USB-C input is a game changer for the workspace, supporting 100W charging, a 1GbE USB3 network card compatible with diverse operating systems, and the ability to share external USB3/USB2 devices. Overcoming limitations posed by Apple's M1/M2/M3 chips, it effortlessly supports two independent 4k60 displays, showcasing its adaptability to various setups. This device also uniquely blends DisplayPort MultiStream and DisplayLink technologies, automatically selecting between them, and allows up to 5m cable lengths.

What the Judge had to Say: “Lightware’s Taurus UCX-4x3-HCM40 is next-level engineering when it comes to simplifying systems with multiple streams of data, video, and peripherals over a single USB-C cable.”

(Image credit: Matrox Video)

Matrox Video’s ConvertIP Series of IPMX/ST 2110-ready converters and ultra-low-latency encoders/decoders enable interoperable, flexible, and scalable IP-based infrastructures, delivering lossless 4K signals across 1, 10, and 25GbE networks. Integrators look to maximize IP bandwidth and minimize the use of switch ports to send more content on the same cable. ConvertIP’s new Daisy Chain feature makes it possible to send multiple streams through one connection and display any stream on any connected monitor. This feature also increases stream density per connection, and supports SMPTE ST 2022-7 redundancy for system reliability, enabling multiple streams of content to be propagated to both ends of the chain using two distinct networks and creating stream duplicity.

What the Judge had to Say: “The Matrox ConvertIP series was a winner before, but now the ability to daisy chain hardware is a game changer. I've already started thinking of legacy systems where the upgrade path just became much easier and cost effective.”

(Image credit: Optoma)

The Optoma Management Suite (OMS) Display Management Solution provides seamless control across multiple displays, allowing IT technicians and administrators to wirelessly monitor, manage, and diagnose anywhere via the internet, as well as receive alerts, schedule power on and off, and broadcast messages through the cloud. OMS is compatible across multiple display technologies including projection, interactive flat panels, and LED displays, enabling easy integration into existing display fleets while offering different levels of access and control for users, ensuring devices are securely managed. OMS is also compatible with other projector brands that are connected via PJLink.

What the Judge had to Say: “As AV deployments get more complex, the need to remotely monitor and manage hardware have become immense. Optoma Management Suite (OMS) platform is well thought out and I appreciate the company adding features and functions over time.”

(Image credit: Samsung Electronics)

Samsung’s SmartThings for Business is a cutting-edge, industry-first IoT platform that empowers business owners with more tools to connect and control various smart devices across environments, including retail and office spaces. It delivers exceptional benefits to small and medium business owners as well as enterprise customers by transforming various business environments into intelligent, interconnected smart spaces. Users gain the ability to effortlessly control their devices through a single, user-friendly app, simplifying their daily operations. Samsung B2B Displays serve as SmartThings hubs and connect to a wide range of IoT devices, and have local processing capabilities for easy device onboarding.

What the Judge had to Say: “The SmartThings for Business app has the ability to reduce the amount of time, effort, and cost to maintain IoT empowered devices. The integrated dashboard feature is exciting, and I'm thankful a large company like Samsung realizes the need for services like SmartThings for Business.”

(Image credit: Samsung Electronics)

Samsung’s Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) is a cloud-native content management solution (CMS) combining content and remote signage management in one secure platform, bringing digital content creation and screen management together in one integrated application. It delivers an all-in-one solution that gives users more control of their businesses—from intuitive content development to screen management. With desktop and mobile compatibility, users can control their digital display content from anywhere at any time. Samsung VXT empowers businesses across any sector—including retail, hospitality, corporate, and more—with a scalable, easy-to-use platform, designed to effortlessly streamline operations for all B2B displays, including LCD and LED signages.

What the Judge had to Say: “As one of the first users of the Samsung MagicInfo platform many years ago, I'm excited by the progression to the new Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT). Samsung unlocks the cloud to deliver simple, yet powerful, WYSIWYG content creation that can be delivered on a global scale.”

(Image credit: ScreenBeam)

ScreenBeam’s FLEX is an enterprise-class wireless presentation receiver designed specifically for higher education and SMB customers. Connect the receiver to your display, and you have native access to screen sharing or extended desktop from Windows 10/11, macOS, iOS, and Android operating systems. The ScreenBeam FLEX leverages our enterprise-grade MultiNetwork architecture, providing greater flexibility for device deployment and network security. It delivers critical features like OS Native app-free Wireless Screensharing, OS Native Extended Desktop, touch-screen support for inking or annotation for Microsoft Office 365, and MultiView, allowing up to four concurrent connections. The FLEX also features an HTML 5.0 Digital Signage Player, leveraging the connected display for messaging, branding, and announcements.

What the Judge had to Say: “As if the ScreenBeam product line couldn’t get better, they drop the new enterprise-grade FLEX, enabling app-free casting, extended desktop, and annotation support. The rooms I was planning to upgrade this summer may just have to be FLEXed to take advantage of all the features of the new hardware.”

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser’s EW-DX, part of Sennheiser’s Evolution Wireless Digital family, delivers a scalable digital UHF system suitable for diverse applications such as education, corporate, live events, and broadcast. In education, the system's ultra-low latency (1.9ms) ensures real-time communication crucial for lecture dynamics. Its customizable mic system adapts to professional requirements, from single lecture halls to complex cross-campus installations. Integration with the Sennheiser Control Cockpit and third-party applications provides seamless remote monitoring and control. For corporate, the system's scalability with Dante Network effortlessly adjusts to diverse meeting room sizes. Dependable AES-256 encryption ensures the secure transmission of confidential corporate content, and effortless installation integrates seamlessly into existing networks for quick setup.

What the Judge had to Say: “The Sennheiser EW-DX may just be the best wireless microphone for corporate or educational environments. Twelve hours of operating time exceeds performance of rival products and the control cockpit software really adds to the overall user experience.”

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure’s MXA901 Conferencing Ceiling Array Microphone is a modern audio solution ideal for delivering enhanced directional voice capture and reproduction with minimal setup required. It features a sleek, round, low-profile form factor available in white, black, and aluminum finishes. The Microflex Advance MXA901 is designed with Single Zone Automatic Coverage Technology, which covers a 20-by-20-foot space with minimal configuration needed, enabling users to easily and automatically capture the talkers they wish to hear while avoiding noise in other areas of the room. It also comes equipped with Shure’s onboard IntelliMix DSP, and can leverage Automatic Gain Control, Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Noise Reduction, and Automatic Mixing to deliver high-quality sound for all participants—in-room or remote.

What the Judge had to Say: “Simplicity with Shure does not mean your solution has to make sacrifices. The Designer 6.0 software is easy to use and really makes the new MXA901 Conferencing Ceiling Array Microphone shine with minimal effort.”

(Image credit: SiliconCore and Virtalis)

SiliconCore and Virtalis have achieved the first application of a multi-person point-of-view interactive VR experience on SiliconCore’s 1.9mm XR LED Display. Within the Virtalis solution, two participants are tracked simultaneously in the physical space, in real-time, using active 3D to bring complex datasets to life. Instead of the world just moving to the perspective of one participant, two users can explore the same dataset but tracked from their own position, or two different datasets depending on the use case. Alternatively, one person can be tracked while the wider audience has a fixed point of view. Virtalis designed the solution to enable global collaboration with unrestricted engagement with virtual or physical entities, while maintaining face-to-face communication.

What the Judge had to Say: “The partnership between SiliconCore and Virtalis is one of the most exciting examples of how AV can improve complex business product development in the VR realm.”

(Image credit: Tempest )

Tempest’s Fly is the company’s latest rental and staging projector enclosure system. Fly’s innovative chassis folds flat into less than half its volume for ultra-compact shipping and storage. Fly enables rapid setup and teardown, with minimal tools, saving on time and labor. Weighing in at just over 44lbs (20kg), Fly is less than one quarter of the weight of a standard Tempest Typhoon rental enclosure. Fly is available in four models and is compatible with a wide variety of projectors up to 50K lumens, including all the most popular models in the equipment rental space. Fly also comes with all the usual Tempest protection measures, against airborne pollutants, weather, heat, cold, and condensation.

What the Judge had to Say: “Tempest has long been one of my favorite value-add companies in the AV industry. Developing the Fly system for rental markets with fold-flat capability for compact storage and shipping is impressive, especially when they maintain or exceed the performance of their existing Typhoon model.”

(Image credit: Valens Semiconductor )

Valens Semiconductor’s VS6320 Chipset extends SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), high-speed USB 2.0 (480Mbps), control signals, and power over a standard Category 6A cable for distances of up to 328 feet (100m). The chipset supports all USB transfer types: Control, Bulk, Interrupt, and Isochronous. The VS6320 is the first ever ASIC-based USB 3.2 extension solution, facilitating a new wave of next-gen USB peripherals. In contrast to existing USB extension solutions, which require an FPGA, an external extension box, or an expensive active cable the VS6320 can be embedded within the end product. The result is a standardized technology operating over a simplified cabling infrastructure that improves product and installation aesthetics.

What the Judge had to Say: “For years, Valens innovation has led to powerful AV solutions and drove the entire industry towards interoperability between device manufacturers. Valens VS6320 will lay the groundwork for the next generation of AV extension systems, including HDBaseT-USB3.”

(Image credit: WolfVision )

WolfVision’s vSolution COMPOSER, designed specifically for larger settings such as lecture halls with dual screens, epitomizes ease-of-use for educators. It merges control of presentations, streaming, recording, and web conferencing into a single interface. At the heart of the vSolution COMPOSER is a dynamic control screen layout. The preparation area at the bottom allows for meticulous organization and structuring of presentation materials. Above, dual confidence monitors provide real-time feedback and content management, simplifying the process of displaying materials while keeping presenters informed of what is being projected behind them. vSolution COMPOSER seamlessly integrates with web conferencing tools, and excels in content handling. Incorporating content is also effortless, requiring only two buttons.

What the Judge had to Say: “Everything about the WolfVision vSolution COMPOSER system is simple to use and navigate, for both the learner in the classroom as well as those in hybrid/online environments.”

(Image credit: XTEN-AV)

XTEN-AV is a cloud-based AV software that incorporates technologies like cloud computing, automation, and VR into the diagramming and proposal creation tasks in the AV industry. Created to overcome the lack of software solutions in the hardware-dominated AV industry, XTEN-AV automates AV drawings, documents, calculations, and proposals to achieve top-notch precision and detail. X-DRAW, the in-built drawing and diagramming tool, combines the rich technology of design automation with AV-specific features like automatic cable labeling, upload and create floor plans, AV design templates, title block styling, et cetera, to create a tool that serves as the primary diagramming tool for more than 12,000 registered users.

What the Judge had to Say: “The XTEN-AV empowers integrators to quickly design AV solutions for customers. The new VR extension of the platform is really exciting and shows that the AV market continues to innovate, even in the back office.”

(Image credit: YUAN)

YUAN’s AIR6N0 is a palm-sized smart audiovisual platform equipped with NVIDIA's latest Jetson Orin NX/Orin Nano series core modules. It boasts a computing power of up to 100TOPS and supports the latest Full NDI, SRT video streaming transmission, and AV1 video compression format. The AIR6N0 adopts a low-power, fanless design to meet energy-saving and noiseless requirements. Its modular sub-board design allows flexible expansion of various video capture cards and I/O daughter boards developed by YUAN. It is compatible with and can convert different video inputs, currently supporting various audiovisual and camera interfaces, including HDMI2.1 (8K60), HDMI2.0, 12G-SDI, TVI, MIPI, and GMSL.

What the Judge had to Say: “The ability to capture up to 8K60/4K120 video in such a compact frame will lend itself well to environments that need multiple systems to achieve desired workflows. I'm a fan of the Air6N0 and feel it is a very cool product for the AV market, despite not having any physical fans.”

(Image credit: ZeeVee)

ZeeVee’s ZyperUHD60-2EMP AVoIP Encoder is the Pro AV industry’s first to include a comprehensive onboard management and security interface. Its integration of the company’s popular ZyPer Management Platform (ZMP) makes it possible to install and operate an AVoIP system with network, account, and GUI application safeguards—all without the need for a second component. This combination represents significant installation cost savings. The new 2-in-1 encoder delivers pixel-for-pixel reproduction of compressed 1080p HD and full 4K@60 4:4:4 UHD resolution content with ultra-low latency over 1Gb networks via an off-the-shelf IP switch, and it eliminates the need for a separate AV network or dedicated hardware for the distribution of video and other AV content.

What the Judge had to Say: “ZeeVee’s ZyperUHD60-2EMP AV-over-IP encoder presents itself with minimalistic design, but maximum installation flexibility and hardened security posture by default. The hardware is well designed, and the visual performance more than meets the expectations in today’s AV-over-IP market.”

ISE 2024 Best of Show, Digital Signage

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Appspace)

Appspace AI is helping us to reimagine the workforce of the future by streamlining and enhancing workplace communications and smart office solutions. We’re thoughtfully implementing AI throughout our workplace experience platform with an employee-centric approach to create a dynamic environment where ideas flourish, collaboration thrives, and daily tasks become effortless. Appspace AI goes beyond bolt-on, isolated capabilities. It is part of a strategic platform that connects data from several sources for quicker, more optimized workflows. This is especially important for organizations that tap digital signage solutions as one core component of their employee engagement efforts.

What the Judge had to Say: “Appspace is one of the companies to watch in 2024. The way Appspace is thinking of ways to integrate AI capabilities into the visual environment is exciting, and the value of highly personalized content has great potential.”

(Image credit: ABEL)

ABEL by MediaVue and Assured Systems is a digital signage platform comprising six unique components that collectively eliminate many of the issues commonly arising throughout the lifecycle of a deployment. ABEL is a single-SKU solution designed to take the guesswork out of deploying digital signage networks by including proprietary hardware, software, support, warranty, and a host of other features that can be purchased on either an up-front or a subscription basis. End users can easily customize the functionality of the system, select from industry-leading content management software options, and have the peace of mind that their network is stable, secure, and connecting with their audience.

What the Judge had to Say: “The forward-thinking ABEL signage platform from Assured Systems and MediaVue is well thought out and builds on over a decade of successfully managing over 45,000 screens worldwide.”

(Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

Aurora Multimedia’s VPX-UC1 Ultra provides the most advanced 1G IP Streaming Unified Communications solutions on the market, utilizing Aurora’s new Mimix CODEC technology. Mimix compression allows for near-perfect reproduction of video and graphic images at resolutions up to 4K60 4:4:4 over 1G networks. It has zero-frame (1.78ms) latency and seamless switching for fast, lag-free content. The combined 8 Core 12 Android Processor allows any Android application to be run and combined with the streaming content as a source. Perfect for UC and digital signage applications, the VPX-UC1 Ultra sets a new standard in price and performance.

What the Judge had to Say: “Aurora Multimedia's VPX-UC1 Ultra continues to be one of the strongest distribution platforms on the market today. I really appreciate Aurora's design that allows users to choose 1G copper or fiber transport with the same hardware SKU.”

(Image credit: Hisense)

The Hisense Commercial Displays DM Series is designed to serve multiple business applications: public spaces, transportation systems, museums, stadiums, retail stores, hotels, restaurants, and corporate buildings. The DM Series delivers powerful engagement from any device; boosts business with real-time updates, data-driven insights, and visually appealing content; manages and controls devices at any time from anywhere; and simplifies cable management by connecting a series of displays to a single video output. Additionally, a built-in ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the screen brightness according to current light conditions. This display is Energy Star certified to help you protect the environment and save on cost.

What the Judge had to Say: “The DM Series by Hisense Commercial Displays is an appealing entry into the digital signage market. Overall, the thin-bezel design is attractive and the internal PCB conformal coating to protect from environmental factors changes has the potential to minimize product downtime.”

(Image credit: Kitcast )

Kitcast’s Digital Signage Software sets itself apart with an array of features that redefine the digital signage experience. With Kitcast, all you need to create professional-looking digital signage is a TV screen, Apple TV player, and the Kitcast app. Setup takes just five minutes, and no technical skills are required! Specifically tailored for Apple TV, Kitcast offers unlimited cloud storage, eliminating content restrictions and enabling businesses to showcase diverse media effortlessly. Real-time content updates from any location ensure information remains current—vital for dynamic content needs such as retail promotions or timely announcements. Kitcast also provides a built-in AI-generated content widget, a cutting-edge tool that automates content creation.

What the Judge had to Say: “Kitcast Digital Signage is probably the easiest digital signage solution to set up and configure on the market. The MDM deployment process is an exciting development, allowing enterprise-wide deployments across an organization.”

(Image credit: MuxLab)

MuxLab’s HDMI-over-IP Receiver with Signage Player is a versatile device, seamlessly combining an HDMI-over-IP Receiver and a MuxLab DigiSign signage player. With support for H.264/H.265 video signals at resolutions up to 4K60 (4:4:4), this device ensures superior video quality and is managed by the MuxLab DigiSign CMS Software, running on a PC. This comprehensive CMS supports various media formats, including video, audio, and images, along with features such as HTML5, RSS feeds, and widgets. The DigiSign CMS facilitates the efficient creation and scheduling of digital signage content, and the Player can operate autonomously, storing and executing schedules. This integrated solution offers a powerful and flexible platform for dynamic AVoIP and digital signage applications.

What the Judge had to Say: “MuxLab has very thoughtfully created an ecosystem with its HDMI-over-IP Receiver with Signage Player, supporting AV signal management and content hosting. The significant enhancements to this established product line are noticeable and appreciated.”

(Image credit: Samsung Electronics )

ISE 2024 Best of Show, Tech & Learning

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Epiphan Video)

Epiphan Video’s Pearl Nexus is the first purpose-built rackmount capture appliance designed for Pro AV and higher education. It works seamlessly with your existing AV infrastructure to deliver a superior, automated video capture experience at scale. Built upon the award-winning Pearl Family, Pearl Nexus records and streams up to three channels of 1080p video with a suite of creative controls and cloud management tools. A complete array of video inputs, in addition to professional audio inputs, make Pearl Nexus the most flexible appliance in the industry. The included 1 TB SSD drive, CMS integrations, and automated file management ensure all content gets safely recorded and delivered exactly where it needs to go.

What the Judge had to Say: “The Pearl Nexus builds on Epiphan's existing hardware to meet the evolving needs of lecture capture in the classroom. Epiphan builds the best hardware on the market and the Nexus design fills a void that other companies have failed to capitalize on.”

(Image credit: NUITEQ)

NUITEQ’s NEXT Bar is a cutting-edge, cost-effective, and environmentally conscious solution, revolutionizing older interactive panels. With the NEXT, obsolete hardware gets a new lease on life through an upgrade to a modern OS, effortlessly transforming ineffective panels into efficient, high-performing tools. No longer burdened by hefty expenses, users simply plug and play to witness the remarkable metamorphosis! By choosing the NEXT, users not only save money but also actively contribute to reducing their carbon footprint. Unlike traditional practices of discarding outdated panels, our innovative NEXT offers a budget-friendly upgrade, eliminating the costly cycle of disposal and purchase of the latest models.

What the Judge had to Say: “The NEXT Bar from ClearTouch is a refreshing perspective on improving the user experience and getting the most value from existing displays. The NEXT Bar is easy to deploy and exponentially enhances the user's learning environment.”

(Image credit: Optoma)

Optoma’s Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPDs) deliver stunning 4K UHD resolution and new levels of customization and flexibility. Addressing customer feedback, Optoma has introduced new improvements to its third generation of the 5-Series IFPDs to cater to the requirements of educators today. While remote learning is still available, the education market has experienced a shift back to in-person learning, with a need for solutions that allow students and educators to work together seamlessly, regardless of location. With two subwoofers, eight built-in microphones, an intuitive sensor box, WiFi 6e, and Android 13 support for improved multitasking and compatibility, the IFPDs were designed to support educators in classroom environments while offering versatility for virtual learning.

What the Judge had to Say: “The Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Display series is a very solid choice for modern classrooms, as the feature set right out of the box is only enhanced by the OMS Cloud platform.”

(Image credit: ScreenBeam)

ScreenBeam’s 1000 EDU Gen 2 is a 4K60 wireless presentation receiver designed for modern classrooms. It comes with native wireless screen sharing and an integrated collaborative Whiteboard application, helping teachers and students collaborate and improve learning outcomes while encouraging 1:1 engagement and reducing technology-driven distractions. Wireless presentation is simple with the ScreenBeam 1000 EDU Gen 2. Teachers connect to the receiver, using OS native screen sharing or extended display to start teaching immediately without being tethered to the front of the room. The Gen 2 also supports HTML 5.0 Digital Signage, enabling schools to present important information and announcements on the classroom display without interrupting classroom curricula.

What the Judge had to Say: “ScreenBeam 1000 EDU Gen 2 continues to be my favorite collaboration hub on the market, supporting Miracast, Airplay, and Google Cast. The cost of the hardware makes it a very approachable solution for any AV-equipped learning space.”

(Image credit: SMART Technologies )

GX-V3 Series Interactive Displays with SMART Ink by SMART Technologies allow users to easily write, draw, annotate, and save within popular file types to make spot-on decisions and keep projects on the fast track. The sustainable and budget-friendly collaboration solution, the GX Series consumes up to 52 percent less energy than interactive displays from other brands. SMART’s exclusive, enhanced touch functionality—including up to 40 touch points in Windows and 20 in Mac—means the GX-V3 delivers both sustainability and affordability without compromising your needs, with significant environmental and cost savings. The GX-V3 also seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex.

What the Judge had to Say: “The SMART GX-V3 has all the features most learning spaces will need in a more cost-effective package. The GX-V3 will allow teams to decide which classrooms may not need the advanced features provided in SMART's other models to save money and expand deployment.”

