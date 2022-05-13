Weds., May 25 - Join Us! Immersive Learning and Training: Culture to Collaboration Webcast

May 25th, join AV/IT industry experts and the Director of Workplace at architectural design firm, HOK as we discuss the pain points and new approaches to the hybrid workplace and higher ed classroom.

Register now and join AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis as she moderates a panel discussion that is top of mind for every AV/IT director, technology consultant and integrator, educational technologists, and the C-suite—the Immersive Learning, Training and Collaboration Environment—from Culture to Collaboration. 

As the workforce returns to office, and students return to the campus, the environments they left in 2019 need to be transformed into collaborative and productive hybrid spaces. 

Are the open plan and the huddle room a thing of the past? We call BS on some of the knee-jerk reactions being discussed and take 360-degree look at the new-era workplace and the higher ed classroom. We first discuss the human factor and how staff, instructors and students want to engage in the office, the classroom and remote.

From furniture to technology solutions, our panel discusses what did and did not work, and how to plan for a productive environment that includes a hybrid workforce.

People

Place

Process

Tools - meeting & learning space AV, audiocamerasdisplayscollaboration

The automated room

Hybrid unified communication

THE PANEL

Fred Cain, Industry Development Director at Absen

Peter Melvin, Director of Sales, East Coast at Herman Pro AV, an ADI Company

Scott Sanders, Higher-Ed/Corporate Business Development Manager at Sennheiser

Victoria Sanville, National Sales Manager, Public Sector at LG Electronics

Caitlin Turner, NCIDQ, ARIDO, LEED GA, Director of Interiors at HOK

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.