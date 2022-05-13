Weds., May 25 - Join Us! Immersive Learning and Training: Culture to Collaboration Webcast

Register now and join AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis as she moderates a panel discussion that is top of mind for every AV/IT director, technology consultant and integrator, educational technologists, and the C-suite—the Immersive Learning, Training and Collaboration Environment—from Culture to Collaboration.

As the workforce returns to office, and students return to the campus, the environments they left in 2019 need to be transformed into collaborative and productive hybrid spaces.

Are the open plan and the huddle room a thing of the past? We call BS on some of the knee-jerk reactions being discussed and take 360-degree look at the new-era workplace and the higher ed classroom. We first discuss the human factor and how staff, instructors and students want to engage in the office, the classroom and remote.

From furniture to technology solutions, our panel discusses what did and did not work, and how to plan for a productive environment that includes a hybrid workforce.

+ People

+ Place

+ Process

+ Tools - meeting & learning space AV, audio, cameras, displays, collaboration

+ The automated room

+ Hybrid unified communication

THE PANEL

Fred Cain, Industry Development Director at Absen

Peter Melvin, Director of Sales, East Coast at Herman Pro AV, an ADI Company

Scott Sanders, Higher-Ed/Corporate Business Development Manager at Sennheiser

Victoria Sanville, National Sales Manager, Public Sector at LG Electronics

Caitlin Turner, NCIDQ, ARIDO, LEED GA, Director of Interiors at HOK

REGISTER NOW!