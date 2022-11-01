VITAL, D-Tools Team Up to Help Dealers Maximize Gross Margins and Profits

VITAL and D-Tool are teaming up to help dealers maximize margins and profits in a new joint webinar on November 9, 2022, at 9 a.m. PT.

Gross Margin is the No. 1 profit lever for dealers. Join VITAL and D-Tools for a deep dive into the key drivers that contribute to an improved gross margin, what targets to shoot for, and how to leverage D-Tools Cloud Software to help achieve those targets. Hosted by president of VITAL Matt Bernath and D-Tools, a Q & A session will follow this presentation.

“Our entire business is dedicated to helping CI dealers learn the vital information to becoming a profitable and strong business,” said Bernath. “We are happy to join forces with D-Tools in this no charge opportunity for their current or prospective clients.” Register today. (opens in new tab)