Future-Ready 4K Digital Signage for Modern Spaces

Avocor launched its B Series versatile, high-performance family of professional 4K displays. The new digital signage solution was designed to elevate visual communications across a wide range of environments, including corporate offices, educational institutions, transportation hubs, retail spaces, and hospitality settings.

“The Avocor B Series brings performance, reliability, and design together in a powerful 4K display built to elevate digital experiences throughout the modern workplace,” said Dana Corey, SVP and GM at Avocor. “Whether engaging employees and guests, informing travellers or captivating shoppers, the B Series is built to empower your messaging and future-proof your signage strategy.”

Available in six diagonal sizes from 43 to 86 inches, the B Series delivers 4K UHD resolution and ultra-bright 700 nit visuals, ensuring every message is clear, vibrant, and impactful, even in the most challenging interior lighting conditions. Its anti-glare panel, with 25% haze, enhances readability and colour fidelity, making every message engaging from any angle.

Engineered for continuous 24/7 operation, the B Series is built for demanding commercial settings where reliability is essential. Its sleek, symmetrical design features even 12.8mm bezels, slim ADA-compliant construction, and a branding-free front panel to blend seamlessly into any space while meeting the needs of high-traffic public environments.

Under the hood, the B Series features a Android 14 operating system with increased security, 8GB RAM, and 32GB ROM for smooth, responsive performance for even the most demanding signage content. The B Series is built for flexible connectivity and features dual HDMI 2.0 inputs, HDMI output, OPS slot, and USB-A ports. The B Series also offers effortless integration with media players, content management systems, and peripheral devices while stereo 10W rear-facing speakers deliver clear, balanced sound, without the need for additional hardware.

The Avocor FUSE dashboard can also be used to remotely install and remove popular CMS Apps on the B Series UiQ interface. Professional-grade management features include remote control via RS232 or networked IP, Avocor FUSE DMS for full remote management and real-time device diagnostics. For large deployments, Zero-touch provisioning enables a seamless, custom-tailored out-of-box experience for partner CMS providers, streamlining setup and operations for signage networks of any size.