Samsung New UHD Commercial Display Lineup at InfoComm

- Samsung Electronics America, Inc. introduced the QMD Series, a new lineup of 4K UHD commercial displays that enable businesses to deliver greater visual impact, inform and inspire their audience. In addition to exhibiting its latest hardware and software solutions for a smarter digital signage experience, Samsung will also be introducing a new 32-inch UHD desktop monitor. InfoComm attendees can see the full lineup of Samsung commercial display innovations for education, retail, corporate and more at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #C6319, from June 18-20.
- “Samsung is now making the exciting transition to UHD for customers looking to deliver more visually engaging, memorable visual experiences,” said Tod Pike, senior vice president at Samsung’s Enterprise Business Division. “As 4K content becomes more prevalent and cost-effective to produce, offerings like our new QMD Series enable early adopters to wow their audiences and ensure they are future-proofed as the UHD becomes the new standard.”
- Ideal for high-end retail, hospitality or public spaces where making a visual impact is important, the Samsung QMD Series is a slim, full-featured and dependable choice for customers looking to make the step up from HD to UHD. The displays offer life-like picture quality with UHD resolution, featuring four times the number of pixels (3840 x 2160) compared to Full HD (1080p). The QMD Series is designed for use in settings where digital content plays a critical role in both capturing attention or delivering highly detailed visual information, including retail signage, conference room presentations and videoconferencing, movie production, CAD/CAM design and command/control centers.
- The Picture by Picture function allows users to display up to four content feeds at once, each supporting Full HD 1080 resolution. The QMD Series also supports full 60Hz content playback utilizing up to two DisplayPort 1.2 ports. Available through Samsung distribution partners starting in August, the QMD Series displays come in 55- and 85-inch models.
- Samsung is also bringing UHD content to the desktop with the launch of the UD970, a 32-inch UHD professional desktop monitor. With a sleek, elegant design, wide viewing angle panel, Adobe and sRGB color compliance, the UD970 is ideal for professionals that run applications requiring accurate image reproduction, such as command and control, video and photo editing, mapping and simulation, engineering, and more. The Samsung UD970 UHD monitor will be available in August.
- Further expanding its Smart Signage Platform display lineup, Samsung is introducing a new 21.5-inch DB Series commercial display to address demand for smaller digital signage solutions. Roughly the size of a sheet of tabloid paper, the new display offers a replacement for small static posters used for retail, restaurant, or corporate environments. It incorporates built-in WiFi, so power is the only cabling required for quick and easy installation.
- Featuring the next-generation Samsung Smart Signage Platform system-on-chip, the DB Series display eliminates the need for an external media player and comes with Samsung MagicInfo software for easy content management and scheduling. Customers can also partner with one of the more than 20 leading digital signage solution providers in the U.S. developing on the Smart Signage Platform, including Avionex (Hypersign), Capital Networks, Four Winds Interactive, Insteo, Scala, Signagelive, Wireless Ronin and X-Factor Communications.
- Among the other innovations on display at Samsung’s booth will be a sequence of stunning video walls presenting changing landscapes and other content across more than 50 ultra-narrow bezel displays. Throughout InfoComm, Samsung is presenting a series of in-booth seminars in addition to a spotlight session on the digital signage stage entitled Display Directions: UHD, Wireless, Smart Displays & Beyond.
