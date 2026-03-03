VTG Acquires Vector Tech Group

Virtual Technologies Group (VTG), backed by Jacmel Partners, has acquired Vector Tech Group, a regional provider of customized and integrated IT solutions to businesses and other organizations. Vector Tech will continue to serve its current roster of customers and employees as a subsidiary of VTG. Brightwood Capital Advisors provided financing for the transaction.

“Beyond the clear strategic and complementary fit with VTG’s platform, Vector Tech’s dedicated employee base and exceptional customer service make it an invaluable addition to our IT service offerings and organization," said Greg Yarrington, chief operating officer at VTG. “This partnership expands our product portfolio and enhances our ability to serve our clients with greater capabilities and expertise.”

The acquisition of Vector Tech expands VTG’s footprint in the Midwest and enhances its existing array of IT services with a complementary, high-growth suite of services. The combined business will provide tailored end-to-end solutions and IT infrastructure services to businesses and organizations in the manufacturing, education, healthcare, government, financial, professional services, non-profit, and automotive sectors.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Vector Tech, and we’re very excited for what’s ahead as we partner with Jacmel and VTG," said William Loiacano, president and CEO of Vector Tech. "We’ll be uniquely positioned to serve a larger and more diversified customer base, while continuing to bring the same high-quality services that have defined our firm for more than three decades.”

The addition of Vector Tech comes during a period of significant expansion for VTG’s platform. The firm recently completed its acquisition of Whitlock IS, a software solutions and IT services firm serving federal and enterprise clients.