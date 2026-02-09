Panasonic Expanded MEVIX Lineup. Here's Why That's Good for You

Panasonic Projector & Display Americas has added to its MEVIX brand of visual solutions designed create life-like visual experiences that connect audiences. Each new projector and display represents an advancement of core technology, taking the MEVIX line to the next level in accordance with the expanding needs of the location-based entertainment, sports simulation, and public sector industries.

As immersive entertainment venues, from digital museums to interactive attractions, advance their experiences to meet audience expectations, they raise the stakes for visual quality and color reproduction. For life-like visuals, they need projection technology that can reproduce almost all colors within the Rec. 2020 wide-gamut standard for ultra-high-definition imaging. Designed to address this need, the PT-HTQ20, 1-Chip DLP RGB laser projector is Panasonic’s first projector to support the Rec. 2020 color gamut thanks to its newly developed VIVID PRIME RGB (RGB-plus-phosphor) laser light-source technology, which achieves over 95% Rec. 2020 coverage.

The PT-HTQ20 supports immersive venues with up to 20,000-lm brightness and 4K output. It also incorporates an enhanced Gradation Smoother to reduce banding and has the built-in ability to minimize rainbow effect for a more comfortable viewing experience. Supporting workflow flexibility, seamless installation, and superior reliability, the PT-HTQ20 embodies many features of Panasonic’s MEVIX 3-Chip DLP lineup including lens and mount compatibility, dust/humidity-resistant board coating, mechanical shutter, Intel SDM expansion, remote control/monitoring software, a filterless design rated for 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation, and redundancy features such as Multi-Laser Drive Engine failover and Backup Input.

As more organizations across the corporate and public sector industries see value in sharing visual information, they need flexible and reliable display solutions that support high visibility in bright environments, visual uniformity without seams, vivid color reproduction, and a sophisticated design that blends into the space. Panasonic developed the MEVIX TL-55LV12A LED Display in response to this need, delivering seamless large-screen presentation, efficient installation, easy operation, and long-term reliability. Above all, it eliminates the visibility issues and installation complexities associated with conventional video walls, presenting content clearly and brightly regardless of where people are sitting. Designed specifically to easily integrate in place of existing LCD video walls, the bezel-less design features 800 cd/m2 brightness, a wide color gamut for expressive, vibrant visuals, and an ultra-fine 1.26mm pixel pitch. Users gain the flexibility to combine multiple units for large custom-sized displays.

Demand for more realistic visuals in immersive venues is rising. Particularly, the expansion of golf simulation has driven the need for large scale 4K projection that can reproduce content vividly in fine detail. To address this, Panasonic has expanded its MEVIX LCD lineup with the VMQ85 Series, its first in the LCD projector line to deliver 4K resolution using two-axis pixel shifting, while building on the proven performance of the VMZ82 Series with its compact, lightweight (under 17 pounds) design and up to 8,000-lm brightness.