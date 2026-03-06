The Ohio State Buckeyes Get Audio Uplift for College Basketball Season

Located on the Columbus campus of Ohio State University, the 20,000-capacity Schottenstein Center accommodates a wide range of productions. Beyond hosting OSU Buckeyes men’s and women’s basketball and men’s ice hockey games, the arena serves as the setting for major concerts, family shows, and other events. To keep the Center’s new sound as beautiful as its impressive flooring, the venue recently installed a DiGiCo Quantum225 front-of-house audio console paired with a DQ-Rack for Dante-connected I/O and processing.

The venue, also known as Value City Arena and less formally as “The Schott,” makes its commitment to aesthetics clear from the moment one approaches it. The Center features six unique terrazzo floorscapes, designed by artist Alexis Smith, comprising 350 gallons of epoxy over five miles of 1/16-inch zinc wire strips painstakingly bent and placed by hand, and 115 tons of stones, mother of pearl, and glass chips, prepared in custom shades.

The project, completed just ahead of this year’s college sports season and including an Adamson PA system, was designed by Richmond, VA-based Anthony James Partners, with installation and integration done via Champaign, Illinois-based C.V. Lloyde Audiovisual.

“This project was a huge step forward for the Center’s in-house production team,” stated C.V. Lloyde project manager Jared Miller. “They had been working with a sound system and console that were probably 15 years old, so it really brought the venue up to date.” He cited the new console’s robust interface and Quantum processing features for the choice, but equally emphasizes DiGiCo’s comprehensive onsite training of the venue’s staff: “DiGiCo was there for multiple sessions, so everyone was able to participate,” he said.

The 48-input/24-output DQ-Rack was also a focus. Miller notes its connection to the DiGiCo desk via a DMI-DANTE card means that all rack inputs and outputs can be accessed at both 48kHz and 96kHz. “The console and the DQ-Rack are a great combination for a venue like this,” he said.

Jack Covert, VP of Anthony James Partners, the consultant on the renovation of the venue’s sound system, said their recommendation of the DiGiCo Quantum225 was made early on in the process. “DiGiCo is our ‘go-to’ for large arena and stadium-level sound systems because of its reliability and superior performance,” he added. “The Quantum225 was our first choice here.”

However, Covert points out that the Schottenstein Center’s AV crew, part of OSU’s technical staff, are seasoned AV professionals and experienced with a wide range of pro audio systems. “There was a lot more to this project than simply great sound: the entire system had to be as flexible as possible to accommodate the venue’s range of productions, from Big Ten Division I basketball to ice hockey to touring shows like Disney On Ice,” he said. “That includes the audio console, which has to handle all of that. The staff at the Schott have seen it all, and they could see that the Quantum225 was the console this situation called for. It has the features, and it has the ease of use. It has everything.”