LED Lighting Sticks 'Beautify the Lobbies' of a Pair of Texas Credit Unions

SNA Displays recently upgraded lobbies at two locations of EECU, a credit union based out of Fort Worth, TX, with digital centerpieces made from SNA Displays’ ACCENT LED lighting sticks. The LED “brand fins” beautify the lobbies while also serving a functional purpose as privacy screens for the branches’ ATMs. They consist of 16 vertical LED strips that deliver abstract patterns, color washes, and lighting effects such as flowing air or water. Employing a 10mm pixel pitch, each stick is 7.11 feet in height by half an inch thick and equipped with a diffuser to create a softer, more uniformly distributed light pattern.

[An Investment in Better Storytelling]

The ACCENT LED walls span 6.7-feet wide, enhancing the Financial Center’s ambiance by adding subtle movement and vibrant color. From a distance, the glowing brand fins consolidate into a single image, creating an animated billboard effect after hours.

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

“SNA Displays has provided numerous high-resolution lobby video walls to many happy clients in the past, but these LED centerpieces stand out because of their uniqueness and how they apply ACCENT stick technology instead of full-matrix video screens,” said Tim Allen, SNA Displays’ director of sales for the central U.S. “These installations process the “empty pixels,” the spaces between sticks, providing a seamless visual experience compatible with other dynamic components such as LED and LCD video display technology.”

ACCENT LED sticks are sleek, easy to install, and scalable. An extension of SNA Displays’ THRUMEDIA line, these products are a bridge between conventional lighting technologies and video displays. ACCENT strips are pixel-perfect with individual pixel control, meaning they seamlessly process video content, and because they process the “empty” pixels between strips the content is not stretched, ensuring all content is spatially accurate.