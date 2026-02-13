Samsung Onyx Ushers in the Future of Moviegoing at Trilith Cinemas

Samsung Electronics America, along with the Georgia Theatre Company and its channel partner, GDC Technology America, have delivered an enhanced moviegoing experience at Trilith Cinemas in Fayetteville, GA. Trilith Cinemas is the first U.S. theater to feature the latest Samsung Onyx (ICD model) cinema LED screen, combining advanced display technology, elevated hospitality ,and immersive large-format auditoriums to create a next-generation destination for film entertainment.

At Trilith Cinemas, five auditoriums showcase Samsung Onyx screens in multiple formats, ranging from 16-foot (5m) and 21-foot (6.4m) displays to a 46-foot (14m) screen designed for large-scale, epic presentations.

With GDC’s DCI-certified SR-5520 HDR and HFR media server, Samsung Onyx delivers cinematic High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture technology, frame rates of up to 4K 96Hz, presenting true-to-life imagery and ultra-smooth motion. Because images are generated directly from the LED screen rather than projected, brightness and image quality remain consistent across the entire display. This preserves detail in highlights and shadows, ensuring a flawless viewing experience from every seat. At Trilith Cinemas, premium Procella Audio and GDC DTS:X immersive sound systems further enhance the cinematic presentation, complementing the impact and clarity of the Samsung Onyx screens.

(Image credit: Samsung)

“At Georgia Theatre Company, we believe the future of moviegoing will be defined by premium experiences that simply can’t be replicated anywhere else,” said Bo Chambliss,president of Georgia Theatre Company. “Bringing the latest Samsung Onyx cinema LED technology to GTC Trilith Cinemas allows us to present films with remarkable image performance and scale while honoring the filmmaker’s intent. Located at the center of one of the most important production communities in the country, GTC Trilith Cinemas at Trilith Live is a natural home for this next generation of cinema, connecting the creative process to the audience and giving our community a world class place to gather and share in an unmatched communal moviegoing experience.”

As audiences continue to seek premium theatrical offerings, Samsung Onyx reinforces the magic of the big screen. With the introduction of the latest Samsung Onyx at GTC Trilith Cinemas, the theater joins a growing group of venues that have already adopted earlier generations of the technology, including the Culver Theater in the heart of Culver City, Calif., and the iconic Pathé Palace in Paris, France.