NSCA Acquires Navigate Management Consulting

Navigate Management Consulting has officially become part of NSCA as an in-house business service. When Solutions360—the owner of Navigate—was acquired by Northrim Horizon in late 2025, its new owners made the decision to keep Navigate within the commercial integration community, facilitating a transition of ownership to NSCA.

[Embracing the Workforce Evolution]

“This transaction allows Solutions360 to stay focused on building exceptional software for systems integrators, while ensuring our customers continue to benefit from the strong consulting and educational resources Navigate provides,” explained Nate Gardner, CEO at Solutions360. “With NSCA’s leadership and reach, I’m confident that Navigate will grow and impact an even broader segment of the integrator community.”

This transition is part of NSCA’s ongoing commitment to improving access to business tools and resources while ensuring that Navigate's expertise in process management, operations, and leadership continues to serve commercial integrators. The addition expands NSCA’s ability to help its members strengthen operations, streamline processes, and boost profitability. Navigate’s online learning platform, Navigate Academy, will become part of NSCA’s eXcellence in Business Operation (XBO) Knowledge Hub, which will be launched later in 2026.

Brad Malone Image credit: NSCA Tom LeBlanc Image credit: NSCA

“With this transition, we can drive more successful business results into member companies," said Brad Malone, president of Navigate. "I’m excited to collaborate with NSCA in bringing the expertise of NSCA’s Business Accelerators and Member Advisory Council to members in a more coordinated fashion to achieve a lasting impact in profitability. 2026 will be an exciting year, and the first of many to come.”

The integration of Navigate and the creation of the XBO Knowledge Hub represent NSCA’s next chapter in helping members access tailored business insight more intuitively, combining human expertise with advanced technology to deliver the right resource at the right time.

“We’re always striving to improve member awareness of and access to those resources," concluded NSCA executive director Tom LeBlanc. "The goal of the XBO Knowledge Hub is to modernize how members find customized assistance. The opportunity to bring Navigate in-house is a catalyst for this initiative. Under Abernathy’s leadership, members will continue to have a trusted concierge to guide them toward impactful tools and expertise. And with Navigate joining the NSCA family, those touchpoints—and the value behind them—grow even stronger.”