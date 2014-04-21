IAVI Announces Availability of Elo Touchscreen Solutions

- IAVI announced the availability of Elo Touch Solutions (Elo) portfolio. IAVI is now taking orders for the complete Elo portfolio of mobile tablets, interactive digital signage, touchcomputers, and touchmonitors.
- With this addition to IAVI’s already strong offering of digital signage and large format display solutions, IAVI expands its ability to provide interactive solutions for multiple vertical markets, including retail, quick service restaurants, hospitality, digital signage, medical, transportation, gaming, and more.
- The commercial touchscreen industry is a more than $3.5 billion market with a forecasted 7 percent annual growth rate. Elo’s Interactive Digital Signage (IDS) family of 32- to 70-inch screens achieved greater than 40 percent year over year growth in 2013, with touchcomputing that makes brand experiences interactive through touchscreens that are thin, bright, and light.
- “Elo is excited to be working with the IAVI visual technology specialists,” said Jeff Burroughs, Elo’s director of North America channels. “The Elo team is confident IAVI’s relationships and expertise for Pro AV, conference room, hospitality, cloud-based collaboration and other applications for interactive touchscreens will drive profitable growth for both our organizations.”
- “IAVI is proud to add Elo Touch Solutions to our line of digital signage solutions. We project the business to continue to grow based on the general public’s expectations for touch in everyday interactions with technology. With the world’s largest selection of touch technology for virtually every application, the addition of Elo Touch Solutions strengthens our position in the channel as a true provider for all professional AV and digital signage solutions," said Michael Soch, vice president of new business development, IAVI