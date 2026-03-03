Designed to Bring the Customer's Vision to Life: Meet Elysium LED

Headquartered in Chicago and serving customers across North America and Europe, Elysium LED enters the Pro AV market as a solutions-driven LED partner. Founded by former Sharp NEC Display Solutions executive Kirt Yanke, Elysium LED is built on decades of real-world installation experience, technical leadership, systems intelligence, and a clear understanding of the frustrations customers face in complex LED deployments.

[An Investment in Better Storytelling]

“The LED technology is out there but what’s often missing is a partner who understands how to apply it properly, engineer it correctly the first time, and support it throughout its lifecycle," Yanke commented. "LED is an architectural medium for experience. Elysium LED exists to bring clarity and flawless execution.”

Elysium LED launches with a portfolio of high-quality, fine-pitch LED solutions, the Core, Slim, and Pro series. Also launching are outdoor LED offerings, designed for applications spanning corporate environments, retail, higher education, hospitality, transportation, entertainment, broadcast, esports, and more.

Elysium LED’s value proposition goes far beyond precision-engineered product, with extensive full-service offerings for the entire project lifecycle, including concept and system design, collaboration with contractors and integrators, technology integration, installation, content creation services, and maintenance and upgrade services beyond standard warranties.

“We’re giving customers access to displays that are far more interesting than a flat 16:9 on a wall,” Yanke added. “If a customer has a vision, no matter how ‘out of this world’ inspired, we’ll engineer it. Our new logo and website reflect our brand identity, which is a commitment to limitless visual possibility. We hope it makes customers think about what Elysium LED can do for them. We want the creative to ponder what the possibilities are in their environment, where we can take them beyond the realms of ordinary and into a world full of color and awe, inspired by the majesty of life’s natural wonders.”

Elysium LED works closely with expert integrators, content studios, and mounting infrastructure specialists to deliver fully realized solutions. The company’s partnership strategy ensures each element of a project is handled by specialists in their field, while maintaining single-point accountability for the client. Furthermore, to simplify specification and planning, Elysium LED has developed an intuitive LED Configurator tool.