Visix Ups the E-Paper Game

Visix launched its EPS 37 e-paper desk sign and professional design services for e-paper displays. The EPS 37 replaces the EPS 27, featuring a larger 3.9x2.3x0.6-inch display that provides better visibility and accommodates more detailed booking information and design elements.

The new four-color sign joins Visix's existing four-color lineup (the EPS 42 desk sign and EPS 74 room sign), all of which now support custom graphic designs. Like all Visix e-paper solutions, these signs deliver exceptional value with wireless operation, 5-plus year battery life, and a 10-year expected service life. Now they're enhanced with four-color graphics that bring brand identity and visual polish to every workspace.

"For years, e-paper has been the smart choice for workspace management because of its low cost, wireless installation, and sustainability," said Trey Hicks, COO and CSO for Visix. "Now, with our graphic design services, organizations no longer have to choose between functionality and aesthetics. We're helping companies create ePaper signs that look as impressive as they perform, with branded designs that enhance workplace environments while maintaining all the practical advantages that make ePaper the superior choice for large-scale deployments."

Visix's new e-paper design services leverage advanced E Ink technology to create custom templates that seamlessly blend reservation data with compelling visual design. The four-color signs (EPS 37, EPS 42, and EPS 74) utilize red, yellow, black, and white to create vibrant branded displays, while the EPS 125 supports sophisticated red, black and grayscale imagery. Organizations can now incorporate photos, graphics, company logos, QR codes, and branded backgrounds into their ePaper displays. They maintain all the sustainability and cost benefits of e-paper while achieving the visual impact previously only available with power-hungry LCD screens.