How Planar Delivers 'Always-On Digital Signage'

Planar is expanding its Simplicity Series with the launch of the Planar Simplicity E Series. The next-generation line of large format 4K LCD displays introduces wireless connectivity and dependable performance for essential digital signage applications spanning advertising, wayfinding, menu boards, presentations, and emergency messaging.

Planar Simplicity E Series enables easy wireless connectivity through embedded WiFi or Bluetooth without the need of additional equipment. The expanded line includes a new 98-inch display, in addition to 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 86-inch models that deliver 500 nits of brightness and media playback. Continuous-run operation supports 24x7 digital signage applications, and ENERGY STAR certification helps minimize energy consumption and costs while maintaining reliable performance.

“The Planar Simplicity Series remains one of our most popular LCD display lines and with the new Planar Simplicity E Series, we’re responding to customer requests for the ability to connect to the network wirelessly,” said Cindy McCullough, senior product manager at Planar. “We’re proud to present a solution that streamlines the user experience and changes the game for more applications, all while delivering the exceptional visual performance customers expect from Planar.”

Planar Simplicity E Series can be mounted in landscape or portrait orientation, offering customers greater deployment flexibility. The displays are built with two 10 watt speakers, on/off scheduling and LAN distribution. Planar Simplicity E Series displays run quietly due to a fan-less design and ship with a slim profile mount for simplified installation. The displays include three HDCP 2.2-compliant HDMI ports supporting native 4K resolution at up to 60Hz, along with USB, RS-232 and IR control. The comprehensive set of inputs and external controls ensure seamless integration into a wide range of digital signage environments.