Halifax Airport Upgrades, Plans Passenger Wayfinding

- The Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) has migrated the first 100, of a total of 150, of its displays to the Omnivex Moxie software solution. Working with the Omnivex local Value Added Reseller, 3D catacomb, the Halifax International Airport Authority will continue to replace their existing display management system, consisting of the remaining 50 displays, over the next two months.
- After a formal selection process, Omnivex Moxie was chosen for its ability to give the HIAA full control over the content displayed to their customers. In addition to flight, gate and baggage information, HIAA also plans to extend the system to include interactive way finding for travelers and internal communications to their staff.
- "We are excited about the possibilities," said Mike Maxwell, HIAA Director of Business Solutions & IT. "Omnivex Moxie allows us to realize our vision of being able to present any message on any screen at the airport, giving us unlimited possibilities to ensure the best information is being presented to the traveling public and our airport staff."