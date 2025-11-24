An Invitation to Interaction

It’s not just a hamburger, it’s an experience. At least at White Castle’s new headquarters in Columbus, OH.

Its lobby features a multi-screen "Storywall" that operates in three interactive modes: History (exploring White Castle’s rich brand history), Craver Hall of Fame (to celebrate loyal fans of this iconic fast food brand), and White Castle Shares (detailing the company’s community and charitable efforts.) The White Castle HQ also features a projection-mapped carved wooden throne that guests can sit on for free photos, as well as a Founder’s Desk rotary phone that, when picked up, plays audio recordings from founder E.W. “Billy” Ingram.

Installed by Bluewater Technologies Group (Bluewater Tech), White Castle HQ is an example of the growing trend toward experiential content. Other such interactive AV installations can be found everywhere from Times Square to corporate offices to entertainment venues—basically anywhere people gather and can be reached by entertaining, engaging multimedia content.

The Key Word

Experiential content is defined by the root word "experience." The goal of this content is to create moments within environments in which people can participate. Experiential content goes beyond looking at a screen to actively interacting with it, downloading or sharing content, or connecting with other people in the same or other locations.

“Experiential content is a growing trend in the AV industry,” said David Wilkins, founder and CEO of Zenapptic.AI. “Everybody wants an experience now. It's not just enough to look at something on a screen. They need to feel connected to that or connected to other people in the environment.”