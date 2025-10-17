Updated Projection and Switching Systems Enhance Visuals at Ericsson’s U.S. HQ

Ericsson has upgraded its 300-seat auditorium at its North American headquarters in Plano, TX, delivering a seamless and professional presentation environment powered by tvONE and Green Hippo solutions.

[Video Walls of Knowledge]

The project, led by the executive team at Audio Visual Dallas, replaced outdated projection and switching systems with technology designed to ensure flawless visuals for both in-person and remote audiences. Under the direction of Dave Pollock and Jason Nix, with support from operations manager Allie Stewart, Audio Visual Dallas managed the project from design and programming through installation and commissioning.

“Before upgrading, the auditorium housed a less-than-ideal setup,” explained Nix. “The main visual was a decade-old rear-projection screen supported by two 85-inch LCD displays. Presenters relied on small floor monitors for their notes, while two projectors on the back wall served as confidence monitors. The entire system ran on a standard HDMI matrix switcher.”

Initially tasked with a straightforward equipment refresh, Audio Visual Dallas quickly recognized the need to fully transform the user and audience experience. At the heart of the redesigned space is a 32x18-foot video wall.

“A major challenge with traditional switching is the jarring ‘no signal’ blue screen that appears during source changes,” Nix continued. “This brief but disruptive interruption can break a presenter’s momentum and distract the audience. To eliminate this, we specified a solution powered by tvONE and Green Hippo to provide flawless, instantaneous transitions, keeping attention locked on the content and the presenter.”

(Image credit: ACT Entertainment)

The installation includes a tvONE CALICO PRO as the main video controller and a Green Hippo Hippotizer Boreal+ MK2 Media Server. “We chose the CALICO PRO because it can seamlessly drive multiple displays at different resolutions simultaneously,” said Pollock. “To keep operation simple, we condensed the system’s advanced capabilities into a handful of presets. From the front-of-house control booth, operators can trigger complex layouts with a single command, eliminating technical distractions.”

The Hippotizer Boreal+ MK2 was chosen for its ability to deliver flawless, high-resolution playback of video and images during live events. “Its power lies in mapping media across multiple outputs, which are then seamlessly distributed by the tvONE system,” Pollock added. “It’s a perfect pairing for visual excellence.”

The Hippotizer and Zookeeper software are housed in the main sound booth, giving the technical team an intuitive platform to run cues and collaborate during events. “The Boreal+ MK2 is essential for creating the right on-stage atmosphere, from seamless video backdrops and lower thirds to dynamic 4K visuals,” Nix noted.

The new system is designed for maximum versatility, easily handling Microsoft Teams calls, laptop presentations, 4K media, and multi-camera video. Its intuitive interface allows in-house staff to operate the system with ease, whether for boardroom meetings or large-scale productions.

With the upgrade, presentations are now described as “flawless and professional,” with smooth transitions between speakers, video and Teams calls. This reliability has boosted staff confidence, enabling them to explore new, creative ways of engaging their audiences.

"Both the tvONE and Green Hippo systems were straightforward to install, commission and program,” Pollock concluded. “We needed minimal manufacturer support, but when we did, the assistance was prompt and expert. Their quick, accurate responses ensured the project stayed on track.”