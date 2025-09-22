Three Daktronics Installations That Enhance the Viewing Experience

Daktronics has been busy of late. From sportsbooks to school campuses to digital billboards, the company has LED experiences covered.

Check out three of its latest installations.

Daktronics partnered with Circa Sports Kentucky to deliver a video display in their sportsbook at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin. The sportsbook features an 80-foot-wide display, a 31-foot-wide odds board and two ticker displays for a 5,100-square-foot visual experience. Displays were installed over the winter months as the space is now open to visitors in Kentucky.

The main sportsbook is the visual centerpiece that shares live video of races and sporting events for viewers to keep updated on all the action right before their eyes. The odds board lets audiences know their options and helps make informed betting decisions. The ticker displays ensure all the up-to-date information is available at all times.

The four displays at the Kentucky Downs location combine for 2,000+ total square feet:

Main sportsbook: 16x80 feet featuring 1.9mm pixel spacing

Main oddsbook: 16x32 feet featuring 2.5mm pixel spacing

Sportsbook ticker: 2x117 feet featuring 2.5mm pixel spacing

Vestibule ticker: 1x66 feet featuring 2.5mm pixel spacing

Collaborative AV, Daktronics Partner to Upgrade Auditorium Experience at Marine Corps University Quantico

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics and Collaborative AV, an experienced audiovisual team with a customer-first approach, have partnered to deliver an LED video wall experience at Marine Corps University Quantico’s Breckinridge Hall, a place on the National Register of Historical Places in Virginia. Completed in 2025, the video wall replaces a projector to deliver crisp images in this large gathering space.

Breckinridge Hall is used for many university gatherings from general meetings to formal presentations and video conferencing. The display will enhance these uses with vivid imagery and graphics as well as detailed information that is easily legible when shown to those in the auditorium.

The video wall leverages Daktronics’ robust COB (Chip On Board) technology for added durability in a narrow pixel pitch solution. It measures roughly 11x20 feet and features a 1.5mm pixel spacing for high-resolution imagery.

Daktronics Brings Messaging Opportunities to Pedestrian Bridges

(Image credit: Daktronics)

When people head to Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle and entertainment destination in the United Arab Emirates, they will be greeted with two new LED displays from Daktronics, installed along a walkway bridge on the waterfront plaza.

Each display features a 6.6mm pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear images to graphics and messages shown. These displays are capable of motion graphics and able to change messaging at a moment’s notice to meet the needs of the location and current promotions. The control system allows messages to be scheduled in advance and adjusted on the go.