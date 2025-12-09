SCN Stocking Stuffer: Sony GP-VPT3

Handheld footage doesn’t have to be shaky. Available in black or white, Sony’s new GP-VPT3 multi-function shooting grip makes it easier to produce stable shots. It’s got an ergonomically designed grip that lets you shoot while you zoom, focus, or start/stop recording with one hand using the Bluetooth wireless remote (RMT-VP2), which can remain nested within the grip. Or remove the remote and use the GP-VPT3 as a mini-tripod so you can get in the shot, too. (The remote works with select Sony cameras and smartphones.) The tilt function makes it easy to adjust shooting angles, and a button lets you unlock the head so you can securely spin the camera to go from normal shooting to selfie shots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series that highlights affordable Pro AV tools for industry professionals on your “nice” list.