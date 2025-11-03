SCN Installation Showcase 2025

Only 10—dems the rules. And with dozens of entries, integrators didn't make it easy on the SCN editorial team to choose 10 projects to highlight this year. Each project is unique, but together the following installations provide an excellent sampling of the innovative work that integrators continue to deliver.

Caterpillar Global Headquarters, Irving, TX

(Image credit: Pearl Technology)

Integrator: Pearl Technology

Caterpillar reached out to Pearl Technology to ensure quality AV solutions were implemented throughout the facility. The solutions needed to be robust and repeatable, with a standardized and simplified user experience for the executive team. Keeping with the Caterpillar AV standard and still meeting the high demands for speciality use required by the executives brought a fun and unique challenge to the project, which included conference rooms, training rooms, offices, executive meeting spaces, and a broadcast production studio.

Cincinnati Public Radio, Cincinnati

(Image credit: WSDG)

Integrators: WSDG/Procraft Media

Cincinnati Public Radio (WVXU/WGUC/WMUB) is the public radio station servicing southwest Ohio, southeast Indiana, and northern Kentucky. The two story headquarters is a ground-up, mass timber building that includes multiple production facilities and offices, as well as an outdoor plaza that is open to the public and available for live performances. The design team was tasked with completely reimagining CPR’s production facilities and capabilities. The space and community-forward focus of the new HQ inspired a very public, forward-facing work environment that would emphasize multiple production spaces with a high degree of visibility and accessibility. Emersion Design served as executive architects of the project, while WSDG was the lead acoustical and AV system designer for the production spaces, as well as co-designer on the acoustic design for the rest of the facility. Procraft Media was the on-site AV integration team.

CoBank HQ, Denver

(Image credit: CTI)

Integrator: CTI

CoBank transformed an internal floor into a high-impact planning and collaboration hub, so 250–300 people can align every 10 weeks without leaving campus. CTI partnered to deliver the AV and experiential technology that replaced the hotel setup and elevated the program increment (PI) ceremony into a “larger than life” flagship experience.

Client Experience Center, Plano, TX

(Image credit: Ford AV)

Integrator: Ford AV

Ford AV was contracted to execute a major AV upgrade to NTT DATA’s Client Experience Center and transform it into a fully immersive, collaborative environment. The expansive space spans an entire floor and includes an Executive Briefing Center with traditional conference rooms, as well as an Innovation Center with a virtual studio designed for hands-on, interactive problem-solving sessions with clients. The project's goal was to create a seamless AV experience across both sides of the facility, with a particular focus on improving the hybrid meeting experience for remote participants. The refresh addressed post-COVID collaboration needs and showcased NTT DATA’s technological capabilities. Ford AV provided an advanced, integrated AV solution that allows meetings to begin in a boardroom and transition through multiple collaborative zones without disrupting remote attendees, creating a seamless meeting experience across physically separate environments.

Encounters, National WWI Museum and Memorial