Top Integrators 2025: The Talent Challenge

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2025 list, we polled a selection of leading firms on current Pro AV industry trends.

Is hiring and retaining talent still a challenge for the Pro AV industry?

(Image credit: PTG)

Deb Zupancic, President, PTG

Hiring and retaining top talent continues to be a significant challenge across the Pro AV industry, but at PTG, we’ve leaned into this reality with a people-first mindset and a deliberate, long-term strategy. As a result, 2025 has been one of our strongest years yet for both hiring and retention. Our turnover remains below industry averages, and we’ve successfully expanded several key teams to support our continued growth. Training and development are key components of our retention strategy. We’ve launched targeted initiatives across project management, technical services, and leadership development to ensure our teams have the skills and support they need to succeed. While the talent landscape remains competitive, PTG’s people-first approach, combined with strategic training investments, cultural alignment, and flexible workplace policies, has allowed us to build and retain a team that is energized, committed, and ready to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industry.

(Image credit: Key Code Media)

Mike Cavanagh, President, Key Code Media

Absolutely, it remains one of the industry’s biggest strategic challenges. The demand for network-literate, cross-platform engineers has never been higher, while the talent pipeline has not kept pace. We have responded by doubling down on training and establishing apprenticeship programs that give new entrants a clear career path within the industry. For us, retention comes from alignment. People stay when they feel part of a company that is evolving with technology and genuinely committed to supporting clients for the long term.