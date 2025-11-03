Video Case Study: Altitude Trampoline Park Keeps the Party Jumping with Samsung

Samsung Electronics America launched a new pilot program with Altitude Trampoline Park to deploy display solutions powered by its Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) content management system (CMS) across 10 locations.

Welcoming thousands of visitors daily, Altitude Trampoline Park seeks to replace legacy tools and static signage with a unified digital ecosystem that combines 4K UHD displays, the cloud-native VXT CMS and CieloVision AI monitoring. Together, the signage and solutions enable franchise owners to seamlessly showcase fresh branding visuals, maintain consistent communication and enhance safety in real time.

Front desks, food counters and private party rooms are outfitted with new Samsung 65-inch QBC Series 4K UHD displays, which feature dynamic, appealing visuals that keep families informed and entertained. VXT-powered content streamlines check-ins and guides guests through waivers, reducing wait times and creating a smoother start to their visit. In the concessions areas, digital menu boards replace static signage, giving customers real-time updates about promotions and new offerings. Franchise owners can now easily test ads or schedule deals for specific times of the day or for intended crowds.

Want to know more? Check out the case study in the video below.