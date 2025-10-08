SpinetiX Unveils a Complete Digital Signage Solution

SpinetiX has introduced SpinetiX HUB, the new all-in-one cloud-based platform designed to simplify, secure, and scale the management of the SpinetiX complete digital signage solution, giving users a central place to operate every aspect of their digital signage.

[Digital Signage Continues to Thrive]

With HUB, customers benefit from unified access with a single login to manage a growing number of SpinetiX products and services. The platform offers flexibility to scale, allowing users to activate only the products they need when they need them.

At the same time, SpinetiX HUB delivers built-in enterprise-grade security and compliance with the highest standards such as BSI C5, and GDPR. Users have now the flexibility to choose the location where their data is stored, manage access to other users with confidence, and connect third-party services like Microsoft 365, Power BI, Google Workspace, and more with the highest security standards.

At launch, SpinetiX HUB brings together the Arya cloud-based CMS, simplified activation, centralized storage and management of account resources, and seamless connectivity with third-party data under one roof.

“This is a major milestone in our digital signage vision and in the implementation of our product roadmap,” said Francesco Ziliani, CEO of SpinetiX. “With HUB, we are delivering simplicity, unification, and futureproofing to our customers and partners. SpinetiX HUB it is the foundation on which every innovation from SpinetiX will be built.”