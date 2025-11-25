Signage! Signage! Little Caesars Completes Global Rollout of Digital Menu Boards

NowSignage is transforming the guest experience at Little Caesars. The project has transformed operations with a centralized, cloud-based Content Management System now powering digital menu boards across thousands of restaurants in 16 countries.

[Digital Signage Continues to Thrive]

Delivered in under six months, the new solution moved from a manual process to a fully integrated system, making menu management more efficient and dynamic. The integration ensures content is always accurate, up to date, and reflective of operational needs across all locations.

To meet the scale and complexity of the rollout, NowSignage delivered a custom digital menu board solution that adapts automatically to each restaurant’s needs. Menus stay accurate in real time, reflect pricing and availability, and ensure Hot-N-Ready items are always clear to customers. The system also accommodates multiple languages and currencies, keeping content consistent worldwide while giving regional teams the flexibility they need.

You learn more about the project and see some of the final results in the video case study below.