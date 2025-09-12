CHI Health Center Omaha Refreshes Digital Video Experience

CHI Health Center Omaha has selected Daktronics to design, manufacture and install 37 LED displays throughout the venue ahead of the 2025 fall sports seasons. The project includes a five-display centerhung configuration, featuring 2.5mm pixel spacing on every display in the centerhung. The displays are operated by Show Control with Camino to deliver a memorable game-day experience.

The centerhung features a continuous main display measuring roughly 20x100 feet around and four underbelly displays each measuring nearly 6x16.5 feet. The underbelly displays are angled toward the sides of the court to appeal to fans sitting closer to the action.

The main display and underbelly displays are capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones. These zones can show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, or sponsorship messages.

At the south end of the arena, an end wall video display measures 5.9mm pixel spacing and measures 14x36 feet. This display can show supplemental video and graphics information to the main displays for another view of all the important game-day information.

Each side of the arena features its own ribbon display, a long and narrow display mounted to the seating fascia. The north ribbon measures 2.5x180 feet. The south ribbon measures 2.5x64 feet. The east and west ribbons each measure 2.5x262.5 feet.

Four displays from the seating to concourse areas are mounted about entrances and exits of the seating bowl. Each measures 2.5x20 feet. These ribbons and vomitory displays all feature 5.9mm pixel spacing and each are capable of sharing additional graphics with the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events or be coordinated with the main displays for large moments of exclusivity with every display showing content to highlight a single moment during an event.

Closer to the action, 16 courtside scorers tables were installed. Each of these displays measures 2.5x10 feet and each features 3.9mm pixel spacing. These can show additional statistics, graphics and information to complete the game-day experience in the seating bowl. They can be arranged in any configuration to meet the needs of the event and the venue.

Exterior Display Details

Outside the venue, a marquee display is installed on 10th Street to promote upcoming events and connect with audiences as they arrive at the arena. It measures 10x14 feet high and features an 8mm pixel spacing.

Additionally, six parking lot displays were installed to help with traffic flow in and out of the arena district. Each measures 2x11 feet and features an 8mm pixel spacing.

Daktronics is also including a complete Show Control solution including Camino with this installation. This control system provides a combination of display control software, video processing, data integration, and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution. The addition of Camino to the control system will enable the arena's team to create dynamic, real-time rendered content.