Orlando Pro AV Magic: Kia Center Gets AV Overhaul

Anthony James Partners (AJP), technology consultant to the City of Orlando, provided design, procurement, and construction administration for sweeping technology upgrades at Kia Center. The upgrades include high-impact LED display systems, a complete overhaul of the arena’s audio system, and the latest in broadcast control room technology—together redefining the in-venue experience for fans and events.

All three systems—display, audio, and broadcast—were delivered simultaneously, a rare undertaking that demanded close coordination with the City of Orlando, building operations, and the Orlando Magic to keep schedules aligned and the arena fully operational.

“Kia Center’s transformation is remarkable not just for its scale, but for the speed and how seamlessly these systems came together,” said Michael Rowe, CEO of Anthony James Partners. “Delivering scoreboard, broadcast, and audio upgrades simultaneously is a rare challenge, but the result is a venue that feels brand new. The Magic and the City of Orlando set the bar high, and Kia Center now stands among the most technologically advanced arenas in professional sports.”

The centerpiece of Kia Center’s transformation is a brand-new, next-generation center-hung scoreboard—designed by AJP, manufactured by Yaham, and integrated by ANC—that is 60% larger than its predecessor and delivers a 464% increase in resolution with more than 44 million pixels.

(Image credit: Anthony James Partners)

The main 4mm display is a 4,600-square-foot continuous 350-degree canvas measuring 27x176 feet in circumference. On the interior of the system is a 2.5mm continuous display that adds another 1,823 square feet of viewing for premium seat holders in the lower section, bringing the center-hung’s total to 6,461 square feet of LED.

Additionally, four corner boards (10x80 feet, 10mm pixel pitch) providing real-time stats, graphics, and sponsor content; a hoist-mounted “O-Zone” display (21x50, 4mm pixel pitch) that can be raised during games or lowered for special events.; more than 2,400 lineal feet of ribbon boards and vomitory displays delivering dynamic team branding and in-game visuals; and exterior digital upgrades, including ticket window displays, concourse signage, and a parking garage LED display were included in the enhancements.

In total, Kia Center is adding 7,156 square feet of new LED displays (over 80 million pixels), creating an immersive fan environment capable of delivering live video, replays, player stats, animations, and sponsorship messaging simultaneously across multiple content zones.

The upgraded audio system enhances Kia Center’s existing Meyer Sound infrastructure with a full Panther Series deployment. The design includes 72 line array elements and 24 subwoofers, configured into six main arrays for complete seating bowl coverage. Fulcrum Acoustic speakers and subwoofers provide targeted reinforcement for the court and upper seating levels, ensuring balanced sound across every section. Meyer Galaxy processors with exclusive SpaceMap Go technology introduce advanced spatial sound design and object-based audio, while a Yamaha DM7-EX mixing console delivers flexible, high-level control. Together, these elements set a new standard for intelligibility, precision, and distributed impact for every type of live event.

(Image credit: Anthony James Partners)

Kia Center’s new broadcast and video production facility introduces a fully redundant SMPTE 2110-compliant IP routing core by Evertz, providing the Magic with one of the most advanced control rooms in professional sports. The control room features a 4-ME IP switcher, auxiliary switcher, replay systems, clip playback, full CG, and dedicated positions for camera shading, direction, and production—delivering robust, end-to-end capability for live broadcasts and in-venue programming.

The upgraded camera package includes 22 high-definition units—hard, handheld, wireless, PTZ robotic, and POV—providing versatile, broadcast-quality coverage from every angle. Designed with scalability in mind, the infrastructure supports seamless expansion of camera channels and system enhancements without major overhauls, ensuring the arena remains future-ready.

What set this project apart was the simultaneous delivery of three complex systems while Kia Center remained fully active, hosting NBA games, concerts, and family events. To stay on schedule, crews often worked around the clock, with overlapping day and night shifts timed precisely around events. Rigging, power, network, and audio pathways had to be coordinated to the inch so that each system came online without disruption. Daily reviews and rapid on-site adjustments allowed AJP to resolve issues in real time, keeping installations aligned with event schedules.

“Executing this project meant solving new challenges every day,” said Jon Holvey, senior project manager at Anthony James Partners. “There will always be surprises in heavy construction of this nature, and between concerts, ice shows, and NBA preparations, the schedule left no room for error. A key part of our job was to keep every contractor aligned and every system moving forward—managing unexpected hurdles in the moment without allowing them to disrupt the rest of the schedule.”