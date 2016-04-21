Vizrt and Primeview Bundle Video Wall, Multiscreen Control at NAB 2016

One of Primeview's videowalls

Primeview and Vizrt have released a new line of video wall bundles that combine Primeview video wall displays and the Vizrt multi-screen control solution, Viz Multiplay.

The bundles will be available in two different configurations designed to drive 12 or 18 displays, and feature an array of Primeview’s nearly seamless LED LCD displays (either the PRV49SNG or PRV55SNG01) plus the new Viz Multiplay multi-screen solution— engineered for flexibility, stability, reliability, and advanced multi-display capabilities. These bundles will also include pull-out mounting and professional services for broadcast quality installations.

“Vizrt customers are always in-search of a flexible and cost effective solution for multi-screen configurations,” commented Isaac Hersly, chief partnership officer for Vizrt. “The bundle of Primeview’s proven video wall arrays with Viz Multiplay, allow for the control of individual screens or trigger content to multiple screens, simultaneously, at the highest quality level. The bundles showcasing at NAB 2016 are specifically designed to offer a simple and easy way for broadcasters to deploy video walls.”

The new bundles will be shipping in May 2016, through Vizrt or Primeview authorized resellers. For more information and specifications on the Primeview/VIZRT bundle, visit the NAB Booth (# SL 2417) or Primeview’s website.