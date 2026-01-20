Video Case Study: A Massive Planar Video Wall Provides Wow Factor at 23Springs

Located in Uptown Dallas, 23Springs is a new 26-story Class AA office tower that combines 625,000 square feet of premium office space with hospitality inspired amenities. On the ground floor of the building is a two-story lobby with a coffee and wine bar. The focal point of the space is a massive, 49x25.5-foot-high LED video wall with a 1.8mm pixel pitch that wraps around a corner. From Planar and installed by IES Communications, the floor-to-ceiling Planar MGP Series LED video wall serves as a digital canvas for dynamic, curated art.

The concept for the video wall emerged when the development was already underway. “We were working on the base building and amenity spaces of 23Springs when Granite approached us with the idea for a video wall installation,” said Michael Davis, senior consultant with IT design and consulting firm Novom Group. “Right away, we knew they wanted to do something big. Architecturally, this is a very beautiful building, and it’s prominently located in the heart of Uptown. It was the perfect opportunity to create something impressive and out of the ordinary.”

The final video wall design required custom mounting and the ability to wrap a corner. The project team also had to address infrastructure needs including power, equipment placement and the cabling path. According to Davis, Planar was the manufacturer that consistently raised the right questions for managing these issues. ,"While spectacular on its own," the completed LED video wall also integrates seamlessly with the surrounding architecture, Davis noted.

Combining Planar LED display technology with two Extron Quantum Elite video wall processors demonstrates what can happen when all the right pieces come together, said Aaron Wall, project manager with IES Communications. Go ahead and check it out in action below.