Vanco Expands Its EVO-IP lineup with a Plug-and-Play Solution

Vanco International unveiled its new EVO-IP Go. Built on the EVO-IP platform, this a AV over IP solution was designed for fast deployment and user-friendly management. A plug-and-play device, it will run on a dedicated network using managed or unmanaged switches. EVO-IP Go transmitter and receiver boxes discover each other automatically, with no control box, VLAN, or complicated configuration required. When used with Power-over-Ethernet (POE)-enabled switches, EVO-IP Go’s POE capabilities further simplify installation.

[Commercial AV Momentum]

“In fast-paced environments like a sports bar or a brewery, margins are tight, and complexity is the enemy,” said Brandon White, director of product development, Vanco. “EVO-IP Go is a simple, reliable, and affordable HDMI distribution solution customers can deploy with confidence.”

EVO-IP Go delivers high-resolution HDMI up to 4K@30Hz, with analog audio breakout and a signal transmission range of up to 394 feet (120m). EVO-IP Go also supports square-configuration videowalls with up to 5X5 displays. In terms of control, the solution supports RS-232 passthrough and CEC control for display on/off. The EVO-IP Go app, available on iOS and Android, allows users to toggle display power and seamlessly switch sources using a mobile, tablet, or desktop device.