Roadmap 2026: Epson America

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Chris Teguh, Product Manager, Large Venue Projectors at Epson America

With demand rising for brighter, more flexible, and easily integrated projection systems, Epson’s 2026 roadmap focuses on delivering solutions that simplify installation while elevating visual impact across every environment. Epson will continue to support its vast lineup of projection technology, including high-lumen projectors for large venues and commercial models for corporate and educational spaces—ensuring its solutions fit even in unique and challenging spaces, regardless of the application.

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Epson will also remain focused on supporting interoperability and providing network-centric tools focused on management and control, with a long-term goal of supporting emerging AVoIP workflows. Integrators can now expect projection technology to deliver network-ready flexibility and scalability, including evolving screen-sharing capabilities that further enhance collaboration and workflow efficiency. Simultaneously, expectations for higher brightness and improved clarity are rising as venues demand impactful visuals in more ambient-light environments.

Modern projectors are being designed to fit into more spaces, with slimmer chassis, quieter operation, and easier deployment that reduces installation time. Flexibility in placement has become essential, and while software-based improvements help streamline installation, customers tell us they also value the increased flexibility of physically placing the projector exactly where their space requires. Epson projection solutions, from fixed-lens to interchangeable-lens solutions, allow integrators to optimize throw distance, orientation, and image size. They are built to give integrators the flexibility to work with immovable elements, such as HVAC systems or ceiling grids, to still achieve the exact image size and placement the room requires.

Epson is always innovating and adapting to the ongoing changes in the industry. As part of the 2026 roadmap, Epson will remain focused on creating efficient, compact, and precise technology that is designed to fit the current needs of AV dealers, installers, and customers.