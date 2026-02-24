How WolfVision Enhanced Wireless Collaboration at ISE 2026

WolfVision has unveiled the first models of a new generation of its Cynap platform with the launch of Cynap Pure and Cynap Bridge—two solutions engineered to advance wireless presentation and AV over IP content distribution in professional environments. Cynap Pure was honored with a Best of Show award by AV Technology magazine.

[ISE 2026: Points of Interest from Barcelona]

“Our new Cynap generation represents a significant step forward for WolfVision,” said Christian Loacker, director of global sales and marketing at WolfVision. “We have re-engineered the platform to deliver greater performance and flexibility while keeping deployment simple. The strong response at ISE 2026 confirms that organizations want presentation and collaboration technology that is both powerful and practical in everyday use.”

The latest generation introduces a refined hardware platform, expanded connectivity, and enhanced deployment flexibility to meet the evolving demands of modern wireless presentation and collaboration environments. Engineered as a compact, all-in-one system, Cynap Pure delivers professional wireless presentation and collaboration in a single streamlined device suitable for classrooms, meeting rooms, and huddle spaces of all sizes.

It enables fully app-free, dongle-free screen sharing via AirPlay, Miracast (including MICE), Chromecast, and vSolution Cast, supporting 4K output resolution and up to four simultaneous on-screen sources. Integrated whiteboard and annotation tools, touchback functionality, and protected/open presentation modes ensure both flexibility and control.

Dual 4K60 HDMI outputs support two displays simultaneously, while a browser-based Viewer Mode with PIN protection enables secure streaming of content to personal devices. An optional feature pack further extends functionality with Microsoft 365 integration, HDMI input (4K60), an integrated web browser, media playback, and access to network drives and cloud services.

Cynap Pure features Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, dual 2.5 Gbit LAN ports (including PoE+ power), and standards-based network security including IEEE 802.1X authentication and WPA3 encryption. The system enables flexible multi-network configurations, allowing simultaneous connection to internal admin networks, segmented AV infrastructures, and education networks such as eduroam. Centralized remote management via WolfVision’s vSolution Link Pro software supports both cloud and on-premise deployment.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Complementing Cynap Pure, Cynap Bridge expands AV distribution possibilities within Cynap-based installations. Designed as an encoder/decoder device, it enhances content routing across networked environments and serves as a key component of WolfVision’s vSolution MATRIX AVoIP ecosystem, while also supporting flexible deployments beyond MATRIX-only systems.

Cynap Bridge enables real-time transmission of video signals—such as from laptops or connected cameras—directly into the AV network and offers a scalable and cost-effective way to add displays and extend multi-screen environments. By leveraging AV-over-IP technology, it offers a future-ready alternative to traditional point-to-point cabling solutions, improving flexibility, scalability, and long-term infrastructure efficiency.