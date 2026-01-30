Samsung Debuts 13-Inch Color E-Paper. Here's What to Know

Samsung has launched its 13-inch Samsung Color E-Paper, expanding its Color E-Paper lineup with what Samsung touts as "the world’s first display designed with a bio-resin housing derived from phytoplankton." The paper‑thin display uses advanced digital ink technology and ultra‑low power to offer businesses a practical alternative to traditional printed signage.

[E-Paper Makes Its Case as Digital Signage Option]

“As businesses look for more flexible and efficient ways to communicate, Samsung Color E-Paper represents a shift in how digital signage fits into everyday operations,” said Hyoung Jae Kim, EVP of the visual display business at Samsung Electronics. “By incorporating innovative technology such as phytoplankton-based bio-resin, we’re demonstrating our commitment to advancing both display technology and the materials behind it. Our Color E-Paper products are designed to replace paper with ultra-low power performance and ultra-slim, lightweight designs.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

As the smallest model in the lineup, the new 13-inch Samsung Color E-Paper offers businesses a compact display option for shelves, counters, tables and doors where traditional paper signage is still widely used. Similar in scale to A4 paper, the display delivers 1,600 x 1,200 resolution in a 4:3 aspect ratio.

With a rechargeable, embedded battery, USB Type-C support and flexible mounting options,1 the display can be deployed without permanent power cables. Its ultra-slim 17.9mm design weighs just under 2lbs with the battery, making it easy to install and reposition across different placements as campaigns change. Samsung's advanced color imaging algorithm enhances color accuracy and readability to deliver a paper-like look and feel. By smoothing gradations and refining contours, it produces vivid visuals that resemble traditional posters and point-of-purchase displays, helping businesses transition naturally from printed materials to digital signage.

The display’s housing has been independently verified by global safety and sustainability certification organization UL to consist of 45% recycled plastic and 10% phytoplankton-based bio-resin. This material innovation was developed as an alternative to conventional petroleum-based plastics, which can reduce carbon emissions in the manufacturing process by more than 40%. Day-to-day operation is designed to be just as efficient. The display maintains static images at zero watts power, reducing unnecessary energy usage without compromising reliability. When content is updated, overall energy use remains far lower than that of conventional digital signage, which helps lower operating costs over time. Additionally, the entire packaging, including the box, cushion and accessory box, is made from 100% paper.

Samsung’s 13-inch Color E-Paper supports simple content control for both local and remote operation. The Samsung E-Paper App, available on Android and iOS, allows staff to update and manage local content directly from personal devices, without the need for an additional remote control. The display is also compatible with Samsung VXT, a cloud-based content and remote device management platform that lets teams remotely manage hardware settings, troubleshoot issues and create and deploy content with minimal training.