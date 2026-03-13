Apple Billboard Brings Times Square Passersby Into the Race

NYC is yet again using technology to engage the millions of tourists that walk its crowded streets. SCN has covered plenty of the visually awing, 3D billboards in Times Square before, and Apple's latest continues the fun. Apple, which now covers the Formula One World Championship season, bought a digital billboard to promote coverage beginning with the Australian Grand Prix.

The F1 season, which is becoming increasingly popular in the U.S., especially after adding the Las Vegas Grand Prix, kicked off the year in Australia on March 6-8, and heads to China this coming weekend. The billboard, which was up for a week traversing a corner of Times Square, featured multiple F1 cars speeding around an LED display that is wrapped around the building. One car even slides off the screen using forced-perspective technology.

What is the technology driving the latest billboard? It's all been very hush, hush, but we're trying to find out more. Until we do, check out a few angles of the anamorphic 3D experience below.

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