d&b audiotechnik Reshapes Compact Multipurpose Point-Source Loudspeaker Category

d&b audiotechnik unveiled the U-Series, a paradigm shift in compact multipurpose point source loudspeakers that redefines versatility and performance for the product category. With three models available in both networked and passive variants, a new acoustical design concept delivers enhanced directivity control and efficiency, giving users consistent results across applications and the confidence to choose exactly the right technical solution for each specific project.

[Humans Still Matter]



The U-Series' modern, application neutral design integrates into both mobile and installed setups. Its discreet industrial look, without visible handles or rigging points, blends into any installation project, respecting architectural or aesthetic constraints. For mobile applications, its rugged, solid construction, premium materials, and finishes align with traditional d&b touring-grade accessories.



A bipolar woofer configuration extends vertical directivity control down to ±500 Hz. All variants deliver identical low-frequency performance down to 55 Hz and feature the port design technology developed for SL-Series, ensuring consistency across the range and supporting full-range performance for nearfield applications without subwoofers. Each model features a new, patent-pending waveguide horn assembly that can be rotated 90 degrees without tools, providing broadband HF dispersion control and off-axis behavior.



The first models of the U-Series include three passive (U3, U5, U7) and three hybrid-topology networked loudspeaker models (U3N, U5N, U7N).



“With the U-Series, we’re opening a new chapter in the compact multipurpose point source loudspeaker category,” said Santiago Alcalá Baillie, product manager, loudspeakers at d&b audiotechnik. “This next generation of loudspeakers stays true to our DNA and traditional values, while also marking a significant evolutionary step. Users can now benefit from an impressive range of classic and new d&b features that deliver high performance and outstanding innovation for their projects, no matter the scope or application.”



Complementing the U-Series, d&b introduces the new B10 compact omnidirectional dual-10” bass-reflex ground subwoofer, available in both passive and networked variants to match all U-Series models. The passive version will be offered in two options: a mobile (B10) and a fixed installation version (Bi10). The networked versions include the B10N for mobile applications and the Bi10N for installation-specific use. Both are fully compatible with the U-Series networked models and share the same system architecture possibilities.