1 SOUND Launches a Self-Contained Loudspeaker System

1 SOUND has officially launched its Panorama 65, a self-contained loudspeaker system delivering a true stereo spatialized sound field from a single, ADA-compliant, discrete enclosure.

Engineered with 1 SOUND’s proprietary Mono+Stereo Technology, the Panorama 65 produces a hybrid mid + sides sonic image with a consistent mono experience throughout the entire listening field. With impactful, high-fidelity performance extending down to 40 Hz, the Panorama delivers full-range audio with no subwoofer required. Its nominal coverage of 120-degree horizontal and 70-degree vertical, paired with a maximum output of 122 dB SPL, makes it powerful enough for both residential and commercial applications.

At just 3.99 inches (101.5mm) deep when flush-mounted using the included bracket, the Panorama 65 is designed for seamless integration. Its shallow profile also supports custom recessed installations without compromising audio performance. Additional mounting options include the rigid Tilt Bracket—providing multiple down-tilt angles—and the Stand accessory for isolated free-standing deployment.

The Panorama 65 Active model includes an IEC 100–240 V AC connection for direct plug-and-play operation. Inputs include an analog Phoenix connector for L/R, HDMI e-ARC, and a network port supporting AES67, Milan/AVB, and Dante. The Panorama 65 Remote Powered kit includes an external Powersoft Mezzo 604A amplifier and cable kit for streamlined deployment.

Perfectly matched to the width of a standard 65-inch television, the Panorama 65 can be used as a multichannel TV soundbar, a stand-alone listening system, or as part of a distributed audio solution. Ideal settings include classrooms, conference rooms, museums, private dining spaces, residential environments, and more. The Panorama is available in Active and Remote Powered versions and features IP55-rated, saltwater-resistant construction. Custom colors and finishes are available for indoor and outdoor applications.