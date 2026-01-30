d&b audiotechnik Bolsters Milan Portfolio, Check out the New Products

d&b audiotechnik has launched four new Milan-enabled products. The new lineup includes the DS22 Audio Network Bridge, the DS1 USB Milan Interface, the 5DM Milan amplifier, and the DN2 AVB switch, each designed to build scalable, robust, and flexible audio systems.

At the core of these products lies Milan-AVB, the open network standard that delivers deterministic performance, low latency and device interoperability. By eliminating the need for proprietary conversions and enabling true plug-and-play connectivity, Milan-AVB gives audio professionals the clarity and confidence they need.



The DS22 Audio Network Bridge streamlines input management for Milan-based audio systems with sixteen AES3 digital input channels, four of which can be switched to analog. A Milan-enabled five-port switch and flexible input options make it ideal for connecting mixing consoles at festivals or venues with Milan-ready amplifiers. Placed near the front-of-house console, this 1RU device extends the d&b Workflow to the input side, delivering a familiar and secure operating environment for mobile and fixed installations.



The DS1 USB Milan Interface enables direct audio playback and recording from PCs and Macs to Milan devices and amplifiers. Compact and rugged, it is ideal for system and FOH engineers, as well as creatives. Dual network interfaces support redundant audio streaming, while the interface's intuitive setup and ease of use make Milan networking more accessible. Firmware updates via Milan Manager ensure continued compatibility and performance.



The 5DM is a compact, four-channel, Class D installation amplifier designed for use with d&b loudspeaker series, including the E, xS, xC, and T-Series, as well as the new passive U-Series models. It features advanced digital signal processing (DSP) for loudspeaker-specific configurations, a wide-range switch-mode power supply with active power factor correction, and comprehensive system management and protection. With two primary Milan streams of eight channels each, four analog inputs and flexible routing, the 5DM delivers efficient and reliable amplification, as well as effortless integration into a variety of setups.



The DN2 is the only Milan-AVB switch designed specifically to integrate with the new d&b U-Series networked loudspeakers. This makes it ideal for use in demanding applications and immersive audio environments. With eight PoE++ ports offering up to 90 W per port, it can power networked U-Series loudspeakers via a single cable. Zero-configuration, plug-and-play operation and intuitive error feedback streamline deployment, and integration with d&b R1 remote control software ensures reliable, practical performance.