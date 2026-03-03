Why Coverage Consistency Is Driving Distributed Loudspeaker Specifications

According to a recent report from SoundTube, exposed-structure ceilings have moved from trend to standard across retail, hospitality, fitness, and mixed-use commercial spaces. With that shift, audio system design has changed as well. Instead of concealing loudspeakers in drywall ceilings, integrators and consultants are working within open architectural environments where hardware is visible, and acoustic conditions are less predictable.

[Heavenly Installations: The SCN Worship Issue Is Now Available]

The result is renewed attention on coverage control, intelligibility, and installation efficiency. “The challenge in open-ceiling design isn’t simply achieving sufficient level,” said Peter Melvin, VP at SoundTube. “It’s delivering consistent coverage in spaces where ceiling height, reflective materials, and changing use patterns all influence how sound behaves. Dispersion control becomes a design tool.”

In open-ceiling applications, audio systems must perform in spaces that often feature higher ambient noise levels, reflective surfaces, and flexible use patterns. Restaurants may transition from daytime background music to evening entertainment. Fitness centers operate at consistently elevated volume levels. Retail environments rely on distributed messaging and music for brand reinforcement.

In these environments, the design objective is rarely maximum output. More often, it is achieving uniform coverage without hotspots or dead zones while maintaining a clean architectural presentation.

(Image credit: SoundTube)

Distributed pendant loudspeakers—like SoundTube’s RS600i with patented BroadBeam waveguide and ZeroReflection enclosure technology—have gained traction in response to these demands. Suspended from exposed ceilings, they provide predictable coverage geometry and allow system designers to maintain consistent spacing and output across large areas. The SoundTube RS600i system delivers usable low-frequency extension to 58 Hz (±10 dB) and maintains a consistent 100-degree dispersion pattern across the critical 2–10 kHz range, independently verified.

The dispersion characteristic is central to its application. In open-ceiling environments, maintaining uniform high-frequency coverage is essential for speech intelligibility and balanced music reproduction. Installation considerations also factor into specification decisions, another place the RS600i is helpful with its UL-listed galvanized steel hanging hardware with integrated SpeedClamp self-locking cable grips and a secondary safety cable, along with a Euroblock connector and weather-resistant terminal boot.