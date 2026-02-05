Renkus-Heinz New﻿ Subwoofer Delivers High-Performance Sound in a Compact Form Factor

Renkus-Heinz has expanded its IC Live X Series with the launch of the all-new ICLX-48S subwoofer. The discreet, low-frequency solution is designed to integrate seamlessly with the full IC Live X range of modular steerable arrays. The ICLX-48S is ideal for use in venues or installations with minimal space for subwoofers, or any application where high-performance audio is required in an unobtrusive form factor.

The IC Live X Series consists of three combinable, steerable-array modules, the ICLX, ICLXL, and the ICLLX; and two high-performance subwoofers, the ICLX-118S and new ICLX-48S, delivering unmatched scalability for live-sound reinforcement.

"This new sub makes IC Live X the most discreet, full-range sound system from Renkus-Heinz," said Brandon Heinz, product manager at Renkus-Heinz. "It’s all about giving integrators and designers even more flexibility to build the exact system they need." ﻿

The ICLX-48S allows integrators to fly or wall-mount the subwoofer alongside ICLX arrays in a single, cohesive column to simplify installation, whilst delivering uncompromised aesthetics and consistent performance in even the most challenging acoustic spaces. Purpose-engineered ports reduce turbulence and optimize interior volume, enabling high-output sub-bass performance in a remarkably compact package. ﻿

Powered by Renkus-Heinz’s transducers and a proprietary amplifier, the ICLX-48S delivers low frequency extension and musicality. The subwoofer offers 2,000 watts of power and features four 8-inch woofers, arranged in a vertical column for incredibly consistent bass coverage in combination with the IC Live X array modules or used as standalone subwoofers.