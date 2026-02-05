Renkus-Heinz New Subwoofer Delivers High-Performance Sound in a Compact Form Factor
Introducing the ICLX-48S low frequency solution.
Renkus-Heinz has expanded its IC Live X Series with the launch of the all-new ICLX-48S subwoofer. The discreet, low-frequency solution is designed to integrate seamlessly with the full IC Live X range of modular steerable arrays. The ICLX-48S is ideal for use in venues or installations with minimal space for subwoofers, or any application where high-performance audio is required in an unobtrusive form factor.
The IC Live X Series consists of three combinable, steerable-array modules, the ICLX, ICLXL, and the ICLLX; and two high-performance subwoofers, the ICLX-118S and new ICLX-48S, delivering unmatched scalability for live-sound reinforcement.
"This new sub makes IC Live X the most discreet, full-range sound system from Renkus-Heinz," said Brandon Heinz, product manager at Renkus-Heinz. "It’s all about giving integrators and designers even more flexibility to build the exact system they need."
The ICLX-48S allows integrators to fly or wall-mount the subwoofer alongside ICLX arrays in a single, cohesive column to simplify installation, whilst delivering uncompromised aesthetics and consistent performance in even the most challenging acoustic spaces. Purpose-engineered ports reduce turbulence and optimize interior volume, enabling high-output sub-bass performance in a remarkably compact package.
Powered by Renkus-Heinz’s transducers and a proprietary amplifier, the ICLX-48S delivers low frequency extension and musicality. The subwoofer offers 2,000 watts of power and features four 8-inch woofers, arranged in a vertical column for incredibly consistent bass coverage in combination with the IC Live X array modules or used as standalone subwoofers.
Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.