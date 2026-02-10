d&b audiotechnik Redefines Multipurpose

d&b audiotechnik introduced its 42S, an ultra-compact, multipurpose point source loudspeaker designed for all applications where both size and acoustic performance are important. As the newest member of the d&b xS-Series, the 42S offers enhanced broadband dispersion control in the HF and extended LF performance and comes with the same mounting options and advantages as its relative, but in a smaller form factor.

The 42S is a passive two-way loudspeaker featuring a 4.5-inch neodymium LF driver as well as an asymmetric 0.75-inch HF dome tweeter. Its 120x90-degree dispersion allows for even coverage, precise directivity, and high perceived intelligibility.



“The 42S is a great option for permanent installations where the loudspeaker needs to be as unobtrusive as possible,” said Marvin Denk, product manager loudspeakers at d&b audiotechnik. “It proves its acoustic strengths in audience areas needing a wide dispersion, such as under-balcony or stage lips or to add a powerful and versatile solution for delay or FX extension to a main system.”



Featuring a wide selection of mounting options, including flush mount, as well as an extensive Custom Solution offering, the 42S can be integrated flawlessly into nearly any venue, i.e. in hospitality, performing arts or houses of worship.



The 42S is acoustically tuned for use with all d&b amplifiers in main, auxiliary and distributed audio configurations. Offering additional value through its frequency response extending down to 77 Hz, it delivers a surprisingly rich low-frequency performance for its size, lending warmth and natural character. Its nominal impedance of 24 ohms allows for 6 to 8 loudspeakers per amplifier channel, making it a highly cost-effective option for distributed systems. When combined with the 5D amplifier or the new Milan-version 5DM, audio professionals can achieve even more budget-friendly system designs.



“The 42S is truly an all-purpose solution when acoustics and size matter,” added Denk. “Its compact design, versatile mounting options and high acoustic performance open the door to countless uses. With its exceptional horizontal dispersion, it’s also a perfect match for d&b Soundscape applications, especially for acoustic emulation scenarios, where only the reverberation characteristics of a performance need to be supported.”