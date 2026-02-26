PlexusAV Achieves Official IPMX Certification for AV over IP Products

Four PlexusAV AV over IP solutions have achieved official Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) certification following the recent IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event in Geneva, Switzerland. The P-AVN-4 IPMX Transceiver, P-AVN-4E encoder, P-AVN-4D decoder and P-AVN-3-HDBT Gateway Transceiver, were the first four PlexusAV products to be certified, qualifying after rigorous testing to validate their compliance with published IPMX transport, control and interoperability standards.

“This year is all about demonstrating PlexusAV’s commitment to open standards and scalable AV over IP design so this achievement reinforces our commitment and meant we could communicate the branding on our booth at ISE,” said Steve Cogels, global director of business development for PlexusAV. “For integrators and end users, this provides confidence that PlexusAV is a forward-looking technology partner whose solutions are built to work seamlessly within modern, standards-based AV ecosystems.”

The certification program was led by the AIMS Alliance for IP Media Solutions alongside industry partners including the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), Video Services Forum (VSF) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). The Geneva event marked the first formal opportunity for manufacturers to certify products against the emerging IPMX open standards framework for professional media over IP. Products that successfully completed testing are authorized to carry official IPMX branding, confirming verified interoperability and standards compliance. PlexusAV expects additional product certifications to follow as the company continues expanding its IPMX-enabled portfolio.