How Dante Video Helps Reinvent Samsung's UniverSE Training Center

Samsung’s UniverSE Training Center in Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, was constructed nearly 15 years ago, consisting of two large buildings: the training center and the dormitory. Technology has evolved in those 15 years, and the limitations of the aging infrastructure became increasingly apparent. A new, fully integrated, network-based solution was implemented centered around Dante AV helped the training center move from analog to AVoIP.

[Dante: Under Control]

The center features approximately 70 classrooms and 60 lecture halls, each equipped with a combination of analog AV systems and a few early digital devices. Classrooms operated independently, lacking the ability to share audio or video between them. Staff had to move from room to room to make adjustments or troubleshoot issues. Although the central broadcasting room was operational, it did not have the necessary network infrastructure to oversee and manage AV systems across more than 130 rooms.

Time for Change

The turning point came when the training building, which includes a broadcasting studio, required a network upgrade. The need for central control, remote access, and better integration across classrooms became essential rather than optional.

System integrator Seoul Visual Tech was brought on board to support the project, recognizing the need to transition from fragmented analog systems to a future-ready digital AV over IP solution. Their goal was to create a centrally managed, stable, and scalable AV system that could support current and future needs while adhering to a constrained budget.

The plan began with the training building. While much of its internal structure and some classroom AV hardware would remain, the AV network itself would be completely overhauled. Meanwhile, the dormitory building was scheduled for full interior renovations, including classroom spaces, followed by the installation of new, network-based AV equipment.

This would be one of South Korea’s largest AV integrations of its kind, connecting over 130 classrooms. A project of this scale required a constant need for flexibility and problem-solving, with the team navigating product availability, firmware updates, and advanced device configuration. Budget constraints also forced the team to shift from a full replacement approach to a hybrid strategy that combined old functional devices with new AV equipment. This meant that every decision had to consider not only functionality but also the interoperability of each piece of equipment.

(Image credit: Dante AV)

Seoul Visual Tech designed and implemented a new system featuring a fully integrated, network-based solution centered around Dante AV. Dante AV is an integral part of the Dante platform that transports video alongside audio over standard IP connections, delivering low-latency, high-quality results.

At the core of the system is Dante Domain Manager. Dante Domain Manager is a powerful network management solution that brings security, scalability, and complete control to AV over IP systems. It lets organizations segment their Dante networks into manageable “domains,” ensuring reliable performance while simplifying system organization. With robust user authentication, role-based permissions, and real-time monitoring, Dante Domain Manager helps integrators and IT teams maintain stable, secure audio networks across campuses, venues, and enterprise facilities. For Samsung UniverSE, Dante Domain Manager enabled real-time monitoring, device management, and clock synchronization across four dedicated VLANs.

In the broadcasting room, a Q-SYS Core 610 DSP serves as the audio matrix, while AMX’s NMX 2600 Dante AV-A series encoders and decoders manage video transmission between classrooms. Netgear AV Line switches, equipped with intuitive AV-focused interfaces, simplify the management of the complex network structure.

In total, over 130 Dante AV-enabled video devices were installed, and the AMX control system was utilized to manage classroom power, device control, and AV routing. With managed API integration with Dante Domain Manager, video routing could now also be handled externally within the custom control system.

The outcome was a modern AVoIP solution that precisely met the needs of the UniverSE Training Center: high-quality, stable, centrally controlled audio and video transmission across the entire campus. The days of staff having to walk from room to room are over. Now, from a single centralized hub, operators can monitor, manage, and control audio and video in every classroom instantly.

Not only did the system address the original issues, but it also introduced new operational efficiencies that the team hadn't anticipated. The network-based design made the system scalable and adaptable, enabling the center to keep up with future growth and technological advancements.

Looking Ahead

The success of the UniverSE project opens the door for further Dante implementations at other large-scale sites. Seoul Visual Tech has already deployed Dante and Dante Domain Manager in several Samsung Semiconductor facilities and is exploring more advanced Dante-based configurations.

For the UniverSE Training Center, this project was not just an AV upgrade; it represented a full digital transformation. Through careful planning, smart partnerships, and resilient problem-solving, the team constructed one of South Korea’s most sophisticated AVoIP infrastructures. They accomplished this by focusing not only on the technology but also on the experiences of the people who use it: students, instructors, and operators alike.