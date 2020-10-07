ZeeVee Ships ZVconnect Wireless Presentation System for Meeting Rooms

The What: ZeeVee has introduced ZVconnect, a compact, two-piece video transmitter and receiver system designed to simplify video presentations in meeting rooms.

The What Else: Available with either an HDMI Type A or USB-C input, ZVconnect transmitters auto-connect with receivers as far as 40-feet away (12.2 meters). It provides a robust connection carrying HD video and two-channel audio with H.265 compression. The transmitter supports video display resolutions up to 1920x1200 at 60Hz while the receiver will scale for displays up to 3840x2160 at 60Hz.

As many as 254 ZVconnect transmitters can be synced to one receiver. Receivers support side-by-side simultaneous display from two transmitters. Video transmission and display is initiated by pushing the single large button on the transmitter, with display priority to the most recently selected source(s). Other than a power switch, no other controls are needed. The receiver is compatible with a wide range of video sources and displays including BenQ, Dell, Haier, Hannspree, Insignia, LG, Monoprice, Optoma, Phillips, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, ViewSonic, and Vizio.

The ZVconnect transmitter runs on a battery for up to six hours on a single charge and operates continuously when connected with the included USB power block. The receiver operates with an included DC adapter. An optional charging cradle, capable of charging four transmitters at once, is also available.

“This is a solution every user, and every AV and IT pro, can love,” said Art Weeks, director of product management, ZeeVee. “It checks all the boxes: quick, easy, and reliable to use. The system provides quality AV transmission and display and no concern for Wi-Fi or network connectivity or IT security since there’s no connection with in-house networks and no software to load. It’s also affordable technology with a long lifecycle.”

The Bottom Line: ZVconnect allows laptops, tablets, HD video sources and smartphones that support video output to connect to remote displays instantly, automatically, and securely without connecting to an office network or loading apps or drivers.

ZVconnect is available for immediate shipment and is available through select distributors worldwide including DataVisual Marketing, in Ottawa, which holds the exclusive for Canada. The price of the ZVconnect ZVCTXHDMI transmitter (with HDMI Type A input) is $483; ZVconnect ZVCTXUSB transmitter (with USB-C input) is $483; ZVCRXHDMI receiver (with HDMI Type A output) is $420; and ZVCCHARGE Charging Cradle (for four transmitters) is $473). A starter kit, consisting of two transmitters, a receiver and all required cables, is $1,365.