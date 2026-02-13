How Virginia Tech Enhanced the Hokies Hoops Experience

Daktronics recently completed the installation of two main video displays and four wing video displays at Cassell Coliseum for Virginia Tech men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, volleyball, and other special events held at the venue. The main video displays at Cassell Coliseum each measure approximately 24.5x44 feet and each features 3.9mm pixel spacing to deliver crisp images and graphics to student-athletes and fans. These are capable of variable content zoning so each can show multiple zones of video, replays, statistics, game information and sponsorship messages.

“The new Daktronics video boards in Cassell Coliseum have been a night and day change for our fans,” said Virginia Tech senior associate athletics director, production and multimedia, Jed Castro. “They are HUGE. They are bright. And even though our arena can't support a center hung, when you enter the arena, your attention is automatically drawn to HokieVision, thanks to Daktronics."

Flanking the main displays are four wing displays, two at each end of the arena. All four wing displays measure roughly 11.5x8 feet and all feature the same 3.9mm pixel spacing as the main video displays. These displays are used to provide supplemental information, graphics and messaging to meet the needs of Virginia Tech athletics and any event held at Cassell Coliseum.

Daktronics also included a complete Show Control solution with this project. Lastly, rounding out the project are six backlit ID panels, six locker room clocks and four shot clocks with lighting strips.