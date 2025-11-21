Kowabunga! AVoIP Helps Create a Connected, Multi-Zone Experience at Dicky’s Surf Club

Set against Australia’s scenic Queensland coastline, Dicky Beach Surf Club serves as both a community hub and a vibrant social destination for members, locals, and visitors alike. To enhance the guest experience, the venue required a versatile, easy-to-use AV system capable of supporting everything from live sports and community presentations to private events and celebrations, and Kramer had the answer.

[High Marks for AVoIP]

Recognizing the need for a reliable, scalable, and high-quality networked AV solution, the club turned to Box Security Sound & Vision, with control system programming by Smart Home Programming. Together, they designed and delivered a Kramer AVoIP solution that provides seamless video distribution, zone-based control, and powerful audio performance—all optimized for the club’s dynamic daily operations.

The surf club wanted to transform its AV infrastructure to meet diverse operational needs, including multiple entertainment and presentation zones across bars, dining, and training areas. Distributing content from eight video sources to 18 displays and a large LED wall, the solution required simple, centralized control that staff could manage intuitively, even during busy events.

“The surf club environment is unlike any other,” explained Chev Durrant, telecommunications technician at Box Security Sound & Vision. “You’re dealing with open spaces, ambient noise, and a wide range of content—from background music and live TV to training sessions and announcements. We needed a system that could switch seamlessly between them while remaining rock solid and easy to use.”

(Image credit: Kramer)

To deliver that flexibility, the integrator deployed a Kramer AVoIP backbone based on KDS-EN7 encoders and KDS-DEC7 decoders, delivering lossless, low-latency 4K video across the entire site. A Netgear GSM4248P Managed PoE+ switch forms the core of the network, ensuring smooth communication between devices and guaranteeing reliability even under demanding use.

Each of the eight HDMI sources—including broadcast feeds, media players, and event inputs—is encoded and distributed to 18 displays around the venue. Four additional decoders feed into a Novastar H2 processor, driving a stunning Unilumin 1.5mm LED wall (3x1.68m) in the club’s main function area.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Control across all six zones is managed by the Kramer KC-VirtualBrain-1 platform, programmed by Smart Home Programming. This provides intuitive, centralized command of displays, audio levels, source selection, and lighting presets.

“The Surf Club wanted a system that works, and now anyone that works here can pick it up and get the whole system up and running in seconds," Durrant added. "With us choosing the Kramer system, any staff member can pick up their work iPad, choose where they want a source to be displayed and select what audio they want. It’s all very user friendly.”

The completed system gives the Surf Club an AV environment that’s dynamic, reliable, and simple to operate, supporting everything from relaxed dining to full-scale community events.

“The transformation has been incredible,” concluded Natalie Bell, general manager at Dicky Beach Surf Club. “We can show live sport across multiple areas, host corporate presentations, or run member events—all with a few simple touches. The quality and control are outstanding, and it’s made our day-to-day operations for our 65 staff far more efficient.”