Pro AV Newsmakers: Zones Enters Pro AV, Plus The Screen Works New Chapter Begins

Another week in Pro AV has past, and as the theme has been all year, there were a plethora of people on the move and partnerships made you need to know about. Perhaps the biggest news came out of Atlanta, where Zones announced its expansion into the world of Pro AV.

SCN was on hand at the Porsche Experience Center to hear the news firsthand (and drive a Porsche around the test track). We spoke to several of the Zones leadership to find out why the time was right to cross over into the commercial side. Find out more about Zones and what that means for the Pro AV industry (and check out the ride in the Porsche) by clicking here.

Now, on with the show.

People News

AtlasIED Welcomes Cameron Javdani

AtlasIED appointed Cameron Javdani as VP of market development for security solutions. Javdani has extensive expertise in both the audio and security sectors, earning a solid reputation as a respected voice within the Security Industry Association and among leading integrator networks. His background includes key leadership roles focused on market development, channel partnerships, and technological advancements to address the evolving demands of the industry.

In his new role, Javdani focuses on accelerating AtlasIED’s presence in the security market by strengthening relationships with integrators, consultants, and technology partners, while expanding industry outreach and advocacy for AtlasIED’s unified communications and life safety platforms.

HARMAN Professional Solutions Announces Sales Leadership Appointments

HARMAN Professional Solutions made strategic leadership appointments across its global sales organization to support continued growth and regional alignment. Amar Subash has been appointed to lead the professional solutions sales organization across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, while continuing to oversee sales leadership responsibilities for India. In this expanded role, Subash sets a strategic direction for both regions, focusing on accelerating growth and delivering on HARMAN’s commitments to customers. With Subash’s transition, Nick Screen has been selected to lead the APAC sales organization. Screen currently oversees channel sales and audio solutions across APAC, where he has focused on building strong partnerships, and supporting the growth of HARMAN’s professional audio business.

Over the past nine years at HARMAN, Subash has held a variety of leadership roles. Most recently, he led HARMAN Professional sales efforts across the APAC region and India. Prior to that, he served solely as director of sales and operations for the Asia Pacific region (APAC) from 2019 to 2021, and as finance director for APAC from 2017 to 2018.

Screen currently oversees channel sales and audio solutions across APAC, where he has focused on building strong partnerships, and supporting the growth of HARMAN’s professional audio business. He has been with HARMAN for more than 12 years, holding a number of impactful leadership roles such as director, channel sales and audio solutions (APAC) since 2021, preceded by his role as director, sports and transportation, business development (Global) from 2019 to 2021, and director, transportation solutions from 2016 to 2018.

QuickLink Appoints Austin Hinton as Solutions Enablement

QuickLink has appointed Austin Hinton as its new solutions enablement engineer. In this role, Hinton serves as a go-to technical expert, supporting QuickLink’s customers and partners across North America with deep, hands-on technical insight into StudioPro, StudioEdge, and the broader QuickLink portfolio.

Hinton joins QuickLink from Vizrt, where he served as a customer success manager, following several years with NewTek. Throughout his career, he has held positions with major media organizations, including FOX Television, Disney ABC, MLB, NBC Sports and ABC News, where he earned two Emmy Awards for his work in broadcast engineering and production. His unique combination of hands-on technical experience and a passion for enabling creative, reliable workflows makes him a natural fit for QuickLink’s expanding global team.

Anthony Mancuso Joins Winsted as Senior Strategic Market Manager

Winsted appointed Anthony Mancuso as senior strategic market manager, with a dedicated focus on the process control, manufacturing, and utilities markets.

In this new role, Mancuso is instrumental in developing strategic partnerships, expanding Winsted’s footprint in these critical sectors, and enhancing the company’s approach to customer-centric solutions. His more than 25 years of expertise will be key to building a strong network and furthering Winsted’s mission to provide innovative, reliable, and human-centered solutions for mission-critical environments.

Mancuso is widely regarded as a key subject matter expert. He brings a proven track record of building strategic teams and successful alliances and has worked with both large enterprises and smaller niche clients across a range of verticals. His insight into the demands of 24/7 operational environments uniquely positions him to drive value and growth at Winsted.

Company News

Introducing The New DaleProAudio.com

The new DaleProAudio.com is a resource for audio professionals in broadcast, recording, live events, houses of worship, higher education, and commercial installation—offering tailored solutions, expert guidance, and the latest in emerging technologies.

The new website includes improved navigation for finding relevant solutions and information faster; an emphasis on consultation and support—building relationships that go beyond the shopping cart; spotlights on unique and innovative products that tackle specialized challenges; and focused content tailored to the customers Dale Pro Audio serves.

Green Hippo Adopts SPNet Integration into Hippotizer Products

Green Hippo recently integrated Stage Precision’s SPNet protocol into its Hippotizer media server products, expanding the capabilities of both hardware and software offerings and unlocking new creative possibilities for users in live events, mixed reality, and projection mapping experiences.

Hippotizer is a software suite that is deployed on five different media server models and is also available as a standalone software-only product for planning and pre-programming. Hippotizer supports both 2D and 3D workflows, with SPNet integrated into the 3D workflow tool SHAPE, which is used for designing, previsualizing and executing project mapping activations.

For users, the new SPNet integration allows for advanced visualization and automation of their projection mapping workflows from SHAPE, enabling them to create highly customized experiences that leverage the full power of the Hippotizer product range.

The Screen Works Acquired, Set to Build on a 60-Year Legacy

The Screen Works is writing a new chapter—under new ownership and with a renewed sense of purpose. Earlier this year, longtime consultant and entrepreneur Andrew Schmahl acquired The Screen Works, the Chicago-based manufacturer known for its E-Z Fold, truss, and lace and grommet projection systems. Schmahl brings a blend of strategic vision and hands-on enthusiasm—along with a determination to restore the brand’s visibility in a digital-dominated age.

The company’s first steps include a complete rebrand, a redesigned website, and the launch of a Replacement Surfaces Program— allowing customers to more quickly and easily replace worn or damaged surfaces on existing frames (including Da-Lite, Draper, and AV Stumpfl) with new materials at lower cost.

Building on its heritage of durable, portable systems, The Screen Works is also investing in next-generation design, including borderless, edge-to-edge screen formats and custom curved aluminum frames engineered for large-format and architectural environments. These innovations bring a modern visual aesthetic and design flexibility once reserved for LED displays—at a fraction of the cost and complexity.

Sealoc, Praever Partnership Expands U.S. Reach

Praevar’s partnership with Sealoc marks a significant step in expanding its presence across the United States. Known for its proprietary Weatherloc technology, Sealoc delivers premium outdoor digital displays and end-to-end engagement solutions for some of the world’s most recognizable brands. By adding the Vanguard Series to its lineup, Sealoc strengthens its ability to provide scalable, serviceable, and impactful digital signage experiences.

Partnering with Sealoc as our first U.S. dealer is an exciting milestone for Praevar,” said Ralph Idems, CEO at Praevar. “Their reputation for delivering exceptional outdoor solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to reliability, serviceability, and customer success. Together, we’re making digital signage more accessible and more effective for brands across North America.”

Yealink Joins NDI Ecosystem

Yealink has joined the NDI ecosystem. Yealink’s SmartVision 80 Premium Intelligent PTZ Camera is the company’s first product to receive NDI certification, with additional NDI-enabled solutions expected to follow.

As a Microsoft and Zoom certified partner, Yealink is recognized for its reputation delivering enterprise collaboration solutions. With the integration of NDI into its product line, Yealink takes a firm step into the world of video over IP, providing new levels of interoperability and flexibility.