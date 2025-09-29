Pro AV Newsmakers: ClearVC, VideoCentric Among a Slew of Acquisitions Last Week

It was a big week in Pro AV, with three acquisitions of note.

UK AV and unified communications specialist ClearVC acquired videoconferencing integrator, VideoCentric , in a strategic move that accelerates ClearVC’s national growth and deepens its ability to deliver high-quality, end-to-end collaboration solutions across the U.K. This includes VideoCentric’s newly opened showroom in Edinburgh, which will act as a Scottish hub for demonstrations, innovation and training, supporting ClearVC’s long-term strategy to offer true end-to-end UK coverage.

The acquisition brings VideoCentric’s directly employed engineers into the ClearVC fold, ensuring all service delivery remains in-house. This approach reinforces ClearVC’s core values of quality, consistency, and responsiveness, which are critical as demand for reliable AV solutions continues to grow. With a reduced need for long-distance deployments, the group is positioned to respond faster and more efficiently across all regions.

Elsewhere, HARMAN International has completed the acquisition of Sound United. Sound United’s portfolio of audio brands includes Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Definitive Technology, Polk Audio, HEOS, Classé, and Boston Acoustics. HARMAN is now empowered to bring consumers more choice, deeper innovation, and exceptional experiences across listening environments. You can get all the details by clicking here.

One day later, FORTÉ, formerly AVI Systems, officially acquired Informationsteknik Scandinavia AB, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. With operations in both Sweden and Denmark, this acquisition further expands FORTÉ’s European presence and advances its strategy to support global organizations with modern audiovisual and unified collaboration solutions. Read our full coverage by clicking here.

That's not all that went down last week. Get caught up on people on the move and new partnerships you may have missed.

People News

ASG Ramps up International Presence with Appointment of Three Key U.K. Personnel

Advanced Systems Group continues to expand its global reach with the appointment of a team in the company’s London office. Three executives from the U.K. storage and service provider, Root6, have joined ASG UK: Graham McGuinness, Petra Leibu, and Neal Kemsley. McGuinness took the helm as field CTO; Leibu as director of strategic accounts, U.K.; and Kemsley as senior solutions architect (media production).

As one of the founding owners of Root6, McGuinness has considerable expertise in systems design, cloud workflow automation, editing, film and video postproduction, and shared storage. His role at ASG UK is both strategic and technical, bridging products, engineering, and solutions. Leibu manages client relationships in the UK and identifies new business opportunities within new and existing accounts. She is eager to extend ASG’s global footprint and to continue the client-driven approach she, McGuinness, and Kemsley are known for. Lastly, Kemsley comes to ASG with an extensive background as a pre-sales and customer support engineer. In his role, Kemsley consults with ASG and client personnel to identify and plan the best solutions for media production system and workflow challenges.

AtlasIED Appoints Glenn Lin as Director of APAC Sales

AtlasIED appointed Glenn Lin as director of sales, APAC. With over 20 years of experience in business development and sales across the APAC region, his career has focused on expanding market presence, building distributor networks, and strengthening B2B relationships.

In his new role, Lin focuses on expanding AtlasIED’s reach across the APAC region by supporting integrators, consultants, and end users, while strengthening the company’s regional sales infrastructure. His appointment underscores AtlasIED’s continued investment in international markets and its dedication to delivering innovative audio and communication solutions worldwide.

Stephen Patterson joins Pufferfish Displays as CEO

Stephen Patterson, the former sales director of Europe and Africa for Biamp, has joined Pufferfish Displays as its new CEO.

“We are thrilled to have Stephen joining us at such an exciting time in our development," said Iain Mackay, chairman of Pufferfish Displays. "Pufferfish Displays have been steadily building a more global business, and we believe that Stephen’s experience and vision matches perfectly with those of our board and senior leadership team”

Renkus-Heinz hires new Middle East and Africa Regional Sales Manager

Renkus-Heinz welcomed Rahul Mankar to the team as regional sales manager for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). ﻿He brings 17 years of sales experience with him, having worked in various strategic, decision-making roles with a particular focus on audiovisual experiences within the luxury-tech space.

Mankar works closely with Karan Kathuria, director of sales and business development for APAC and MEA, and the wider sales team to help deliver Renkus-Heinz's global goals. With a proven track record in driving growth and establishing businesses across the GCC and India, Rahul is the perfect candidate to expand Renkus-Heinz’s global presence, bringing their innovative loudspeaker technology to new markets.

Cheryl Walton and Rachael Hinds Join WAVIT Board

Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of two respected industry leaders, Cheryl Walton and Rachael Hinds. Both bring extensive experience and a shared passion for advancing opportunities, visibility, and representation for women in the AV/IT community.

Walton serves as the director of business development at Edge, bringing over 25 years of experience in the audio-video industry. She has a proven track record for driving strategic growth and building lasting partnerships across the AV landscape. With more than a decade of experience in the AV/IT industry, Hinds has built a career at the intersection of marketing, technology, and community. As a senior marketing leader at Peerless-AV, she is passionate about creating opportunities for representation, visibility, and mentorship for women across the industry.

Company News

CTI Launches U.S. Department of Labor Registered Audiovisual Apprenticeship

With a need for fresh blood in the AV industry, CTI started its summer internship program to show college students firsthand the career opportunities in commercial AV. Now, CTI has created a Department of Labor‑Registered Apprenticeship for Audiovisual Technicians.

Here’s what you get as a CTI Registered Apprentice:

Hands-on competency-based training: Over 4,000 hours, apprentices master 11 key AV integration skills, including installation, calibration, and safety.

Over 4,000 hours, apprentices master 11 key AV integration skills, including installation, calibration, and safety. Certifications: Over 288 hours of classroom or related instruction on industry standards, CTI’s processes, certifications from AVIXA, Crestron, Q‑SYS, Audinate, and more.

Over 288 hours of classroom or related instruction on industry standards, CTI’s processes, certifications from AVIXA, Crestron, Q‑SYS, Audinate, and more. Debt-free education: The training is free.

The training is free. Earn while you learn: Get paid throughout the program, even as you train.

Get paid throughout the program, even as you train. Federally recognized certification: Recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, the certification never expires.

PPDS, MMD, TP Vision and AOC Team Up to Raise Funds for the Eye Care Foundation

PPDS, together with colleagues at MMD Monitors and Displays, TP Vision, and AOC, have teamed up to conquer the annual ‘Dam tot Damloop.' The event is in the Netherlands to raise funds for international charity, the Eye Care Foundation for the second consecutive year.

Running as part of TPV Cares, a foundation that harnesses the talents of its teams and its technologies to bring life-changing help and support to people and communities in more than 200 countries and territories, members from each business unit came together on Sept. 21, to take part in the 10 mile (16.1-kilometre) two city route, which started in Amsterdam and finished in Zaandam.

Visionary Partners with Mainline to Expand Presence in Florida

Visionary has partnered with Mainline, an independent manufacturers’ representation firm based in Winter Park, FL. The partnership appoints Mainline as Visionary’s manufacturer representative for Florida, strengthening sales and support for Visionary’s growing portfolio of AV over IP and IPTV solutions.

Founded in 1987, Mainline specializes in sales, marketing and distribution for professional audio, video and lighting equipment manufacturers. Mainline has earned a strong reputation for its industry expertise and commitment to supporting consultants, commercial audiovisual integrators, broadcast and pro audio suppliers, music retailers, and production and rental companies throughout Florida. Mainline works hand-in-hand with systems integrators and consultants to deliver innovative solutions and foster long-term relationships that help partners succeed.