LiveU Introduces the LU810, LU610S REMI Encoders—Facts and Features

LiveU unveiled the LU810 and LU610S, its innovative rackmount REMI (remote production) encoders with support for 5G, 4K, and synchronized, multicamera contribution. Leveraging LiveU's Reliable Transport (LRT) protocol for IP bonding, and featuring new multicamera capabilities, the new vehicle and fixed location solutions offer the highest levels of resiliency over the public internet together with ultra-low latency and cost savings.

"LiveU's portable units and remote production workflows are recognized as the go-to solution for live news, sports and other events coverage worldwide," said Gideon Gilboa, chief product officer, LiveU. "5G offers real benefits for live sports productions and we are continually looking for innovative ways to deliver the maximum business agility using our IP bonding technologies. Our goal was to take our proven 5G 4K technology and multi-cam capabilities and bring them into our vehicle and fixed location solutions and we're proud that we have managed to achieve this quickly. Our involvement in EU 5G projects and tests with leading global telecom operators continue to play a critical role in our ongoing 5G research and development activities

"With flexible connectivity options, these new encoders can support any traditional or cloud workflow."

The one LiveU 5G product platform does it all—vehicles and fixed locations—providing the business flexibility to run any live production workflow. Available in two configurations, the multi-cam LU810 (with up to four fully synced feeds) and single camera LU610S encoders represent the latest additions to LiveU's 5G product suite, complementing its portable multi-cam LU800 and latest compact LU300S unit. Seamlessly integrated with LiveU's end-to-end cloud production workflow, all solutions can be controlled from anywhere via the LiveU Central cloud management platform interface.

LiveU's new vehicle encoder solutions bond multiple internal 5G/4G modems, with WiFi and Ethernet, enabling full flexibility in any location or scenario. Production teams can dynamically switch between bonded cellular, wired and satellite connectivity, as needed, to deliver the highest quality video. Transmission quality and costs can also be optimized using LiveU's least cost bonding feature, with different priorities managed under the changing bandwidth conditions. Seamlessly integrated with LiveU's remote production tools (IP Pipe, Video Return, Tally Light and Audio Connect), the rackmount encoders offer a complete field production solution from a van.

The new fixed location encoder solutions offer point-to-point and point-to-multipoint transmission over wired connections. A highly cost-effective alternative for fiber and satellite-based productions, they support broadcast-grade, low-delay live video transmission between stations or from venues/stadiums to the remote production center. They can also serve as a content source for the LiveU Matrix cloud IP management and distribution solution, allowing live feeds to be easily shared to a wider audience.

LiveU's new rackmount encoders offer up to 4Kp60 10-bit HDR transmission for optimal color depth and richness, and up to 16 audio channels for richer audio production (up to eight with the LU610S).