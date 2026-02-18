Guitar Center to Provide NFL’s First In-Bowl Performance Stage at Tennessee Titans New Stadium

Guitar Center has partnered with the Tennessee Titans focusing on the Titans’ new Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The collaboration brings together two Music City institutions to create a new model for how music, sports, and technology come together. As part of the partnership, Guitar Center is named Official Music Gear Retailer of the Tennessee Titans, and Audio Visual Design Group (AVDG), the company’s premium integration brand within Guitar Center Business Solutions, is an official AV Integrator for the new Nissan Stadium.

Together, the Titans and Guitar Center are creating a venue where music is not only heard but experienced at scale through live performance, premium sound, and fan engagement. Guitar Center’s live performance stage and community initiatives at Nissan Stadium are scheduled to debut in spring 2027.

The partnership introduces new live performance experiences throughout the stadium, anchored by the first-ever permanent in-bowl performance stage in an NFL venue. Featuring instruments and backline supplied by Guitar Center, the stage will serve as a focal point of the fan experience, hosting live music throughout game days and special stadium events.

The partnership also spotlights Guitar Center Business Solutions, the company’s professional integration platform, and its premium AV division, Audio Visual Design Group (AVDG). As the named audiovisual integrator for key areas of the Titans’ new Nissan Stadium, AVDG will lead the venue’s end-to-end AV delivery, from system design and engineering through installation, commissioning, and long-term optimization, including designing the sound system in the green room. Alongside Custom House, the Business Solutions team will deliver a performance and presentation environment that elevates every game day, concert, and special event.

“Being selected as the AV integrator for the Titans’ new Nissan Stadium is a defining moment for AVDG and Guitar Center Business Solutions,” said Curtis Heath, president, Guitar Center Business Solutions. “This project reflects our ability to design and deliver a world-class AV foundation that supports live performance, large-scale events, and the demands of a modern stadium.”

“Music is at the heart of who we are as a city, and Guitar Center’s expertise and innovation will help us to take our game day experience to the next level, creating a home field advantage that is uniquely Nashville,” said Tennessee Titans SVP Adam Nuse. “Guitar Center knows music is a unifying force, whether that’s at a concert, on a game day, or in the community, and we are proud to welcome them as partners of both the Tennessee Titans and new Nissan Stadium.”

Beyond the stadium, the partnership will extend into the Nashville community through new music-focused initiatives supported by the Guitar Center Music Foundation. Guitar Center and the Titans will collaborate on programs designed to expand access to music, celebrate local talent, and create opportunities for community participation through performances and special events at Nissan Stadium.